CyberCube, the global leader in cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry, today announced the launch of Exposure Manager (XM), the first and only tool that allows (re)insurers to evaluate cyber risk across entire portfolios efficiently with powerful, quantified data, with adoption from several leading global (re)insurance companies already.

Working with leading players in the market, the launch of XM marks the beginning of a new era in cyber insurance, delivering transparency into portfolio-level exposures and risk quality, empowering smarter decisions and sustainable growth. Until now, stakeholders have been forced to make decisions about their cyber portfolios with limitations: reinsurers were presented with polished carrier narratives and static summaries to evaluate treaty risk quality, while insurers have grappled with fragmented views across lines, regions, and underwriters.

With the launch of XM, (re)insurers can now, for the first time, access the underlying data across their cyber portfolios, empowering them to independently audit portfolios, benchmark portfolio risk quality, and proactively manage risk over time.

Built on CyberCube's vast ecosystem of enterprise, network, and security data harnessed by AI and backed by predictive analytics XM quantifies risk quality and exposure in unprecedented detail. As part of CyberCube's broader suite, which includes solutions such as Portfolio Manager for catastrophe modeling, Account Manager for single-risk underwriting, and Broking Manager for broker analytics, XM completes a comprehensive ecosystem that enables the insurance industry to manage cyber risk from every angle.

John Anderson, Senior Principal Product Manager at CyberCube, added:"XM fills a critical gap in the industry's toolkit. It turns what used to be limited, narrative-driven debates into data-driven conversations. It provides a clear view of cyber portfolio health that empowers smarter pricing, strategy execution, and risk benchmarking. XM has laid the foundation for the next decade of cyber insurance excellence."

Ashwin Kashyap, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of CyberCube, said: "The launch of Exposure Manager is not just a milestone for CyberCube, it's an inflection point for the entire cyber insurance ecosystem. Standardization of exposure data across the insurance value chain is a key enabler to the growth of the cyber insurance market. XM provides best-in-class data to assess risk quality in cyber insurance portfolios for market participants, streamlining the risk assessment process. It extends CyberCube's market leadership position as the pre-eminent provider of cyber risk analytics to fuel the growth of the cyber insurance market."

XM has been developed from concept in conjunction with global reinsurer SCOR. The team at SCOR has been an invaluable partner, with its insight, input, and dedication critical for the development of Exposure Manager.

Sébastien Heon, Cyber Chief Underwriting Officer at SCOR, said: "Having a tool like XM empowers treaty underwriters to make decisions in a consistent and structured way. It strengthens our position at the forefront of decision-making in the cyber reinsurance market and fosters more data-informed, in-depth conversations with our cedants. We're thrilled to have played such a key role working with CyberCube to bring this capability to life."

A groundbreaking platform for insurers, reinsurance brokers, and reinsurers

For insurers, XM enforces consistency and data standardization across underwriting teams and geographies, tracks security posture and risk evolution over time, and streamlines renewal and reinsurance placement. It brings operational efficiency and strategic foresight to everything from portfolio optimization to executive reporting.

For reinsurance brokers, XM presents a unified view of their client portfolios, enabling them to efficiently benchmark, advise, and position their clients in the appropriate light, facilitating reinsurance transactions and strategic advisory.

For reinsurers, XM offers a robust lens to independently validate cedant submissions, benchmark treaties, and detect underlying risk and emerging exposures. It supports data-driven decision-making and ensures that capital is deployed into portfolios that are truly resilient.

For more information about XM, please visit cybcube.com

About CyberCube

CyberCube is the leading provider of software-as-a-service cyber risk analytics to quantify cyber risk in financial terms. Driven by data and informed by insight, we have harnessed the power of artificial intelligence to supplement our multi-disciplinary team. Our clients rely on our solutions to make informed decisions about managing and transferring cyber risks. We unpack complex cyber threats into clear, actionable strategies, translating cyber risk into financial impact on businesses, markets, and society as a whole.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company. Our models are built on an unparalleled ecosystem of data and validated by extensive model calibration, internally and externally. CyberCube is the leader in cyber risk quantification for the insurance industry, serving over 100 insurance institutions globally. The company's investors include Forgepoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda and Morgan Stanley Tactical Value.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250902668728/en/

Contacts:

For media enquiries, please contact:

CyberCube: Yvette Essen, Head of Communications Market Engagement, yvettee@cybcube.com, +44 (0)7956 877 206