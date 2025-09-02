Getac Technology Corporation: AI Meets Rugged Reliability: Getac Expands Its Range of Versatile Rugged Field Devices with Launch of New AI-Ready F120 Tablet and V120 Laptop

Both new devices build on their best-selling predecessors, introducing cutting-edge technology with larger screens and enhanced specifications tailored for industrial field professionals

Getac's brand new F120 - the world's first fully rugged Copilot+ PC in a tablet form factor - harnesses the power of edge AI to transform workflows and optimise operational efficiency in the field.

The new V120 is derived from years of real-world use of the V110, featuring a host of meaningful upgrades while retaining the hallmark flexible usage form factor to support diverse field operations.

Both devices are designed to meet the needs of field professionals in sectors such as defence, utilities, manufacturing, public safety and automotive, who want to optimise their productivity in challenging working environments using the latest technology.

TAIPEI, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced the launch of two highly versatile new field devices; the F120 - the world's first fully rugged Copilot+ PC in a tablet form factor1, and the V120 - an AI-ready fully rugged laptop designed to deliver a premium computing experience in challenging work environments.

Both new devices are the result of extensive real-world research and customer dialogue, building on Getac's best-selling F110 and V110 models to deliver two brand new devices that harness the power of AI to unlock new levels of productivity in the field. Shared upgrades include larger 12.2-inch displays with a new narrow-bezel design, slimmer and lighter builds, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two ThunderboltTM 4 ports, hot-swappable batteries, TPM 2.0, and robust MIL-STD-810H / IP66 certifications, a generational leap in performance and reliability for field professionals.

F120 Fully Rugged Tablet - The World's First Fully Rugged Tablet as a Copilot+ PC

Copilot+ PCs are the fastest, most intelligent Windows devices currently available, with powerful processors and access to highly advanced AI models that can fundamentally transform workflows and operations in the field. To qualify as a Copilot+ PC, a device must include an NPU (Neural Processor Unit) capable of 40+ TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second), have a minimum of 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, and support at least one form of biometric security authentication.

Getac's new F120 meets all these criteria. By bringing powerful edge AI into a fully rugged form factor, it transforms how field professionals work in challenging environments. Powered by the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra 200V Series Processor and groundbreaking Intel® AI Boost NPU with up to 48 TOPS, it accelerates AI-driven tasks like diagnostics, image processing, and real-time analytics, enabling users to tackle challenges faster and more effectively.

With options up to 32GB LPDDR5X memory, 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and Windows Hello facial recognition, the F120 is designed to support seamless multitasking, offers secure access features, and has the power to handle demanding workloads, making it an ideal tool for professionals in mission-critical environments such as defence, utilities and field operations that demand advanced mobile AI at the edge.

V120 Fully Rugged Laptop - AI-Ready Convertible Powerhouse

Shaped by years of proven deployment across key industries, the V120 builds on Getac's top-selling V110, incorporating real-world feedback into a refined convertible-hinge design that allows the device to look like a tablet, meeting the evolving needs of frontline professionals.

At the heart of the V120 is an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 200H Series processor with integrated Intel® ArcTM GPUs and Intel® Turbo Boost technology, delivering efficient AI acceleration and smooth multitasking across demanding applications. The standard configuration features 8GB of DDR5 memory and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, with optional upgrades to 64GB RAM and 2TB SSD for users who require even greater capacity.

Bigger Displays, Smarter Form Factors

Both the F120 and V120 feature a larger 12.2-inch LumiBond display with Smart Touch and Getac sunlight readable technology, upgraded from 11.6 inches in their predecessors. The V120 delivers 1,000 nits of brightness for clear visibility across vehicles and mobile workstations. For outdoor-heavy use in direct sunlight, the F120 boosts brightness to 1,200 nits. With a new narrow-bezel design, both devices are thinner and lighter than the previous generation despite the increased screen size, improving mobility without compromising durability.

Seamless Connectivity and Rugged Performance

Designed for always-on field operations, both devices offer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for fast, stable wireless connectivity. Dual Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports are standard on both models, with the V120 offering an optional third port for additional peripheral flexibility. For users working in remote locations, additional connectivity options include a dedicated GPS module, 4G LTE, 5G Sub-6, with Dual SIM (Nano-SIM 4FF and e-SIM).

Both new devices also feature Getac's LifeSupport hot-swappable battery technology for all-day productivity, while additional high-capacity batteries are available for even longer periods of operation away from charging facilities. They also include a robust suite of data security features including TPM 2.0 as standard, with additional security options including Intel vPro® Technology, smart card reader, and Absolute Persistence® if required.

Like most Getac devices, the F120 and V120 are MIL-STD-810H and IP66 certified and can operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -29°C to 63°C (-20°F to 145°F). The F120 is also drop resistant up to 6ft (1.8m), while the V120 is drop resistant up to 4ft (1.2m) and features enhanced shock-absorbing corners for additional protection. Optional salt fog certification and ANSI/UL compliance make both devices well suited for use in corrosive, regulated, and high-risk environments.

Enabling High-Impact Use Across Key Industries

These powerful, yet versatile, field-ready devices are designed to help field professionals across multiple industries perform complex tasks with ease. Defence professionals can use the F120's advanced data processing and extensive connectivity to turn any vehicle into a mobile command and control centre, while the V120's slim design and flexible form factor aid critical data gathering in high pressure scenarios. Elsewhere, automotive engineers and technicians can use the F120's AI capabilities to quickly run intricate diagnostics and get vehicles back on the road as fast as possible. Public safety workers such as police officers and emergency first responders can utilise the V120's AI capabilities alongside the Getac Voice application, which enables real-time transcription of witness interviews at incident scenes, providing instant speech-to-text conversion for written reports. Witnesses can then sign reports using the device's touchscreen.

"Modern field professionals need devices they can rely on to solve complex challenges and facilitate high levels of productivity in a wide variety of environments and circumstances. At Getac, we work closely with our customers to not only understand the challenges they are facing today, but also how these challenges are evolving over time, to ensure our rugged solutions continue to meet their changing needs," says James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "The new F120 and V120 build on a proven track record of performance and raise the bar once again, combining powerful AI capabilities, larger screens and weather-resistant functionality in a slimmer, lighter form factor, for optimal field efficiency."

The F120 and V120 will be available in October.

For more information, please visit www.getac.com

1Status updated as of 2 September 2025; to the best of our knowledge, this product is the first fully rugged tablet as a Microsoft Copilot+ PC.

