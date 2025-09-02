Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
02.09.2025 10:39 Uhr
Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) (UCRP LN) 
Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
02-Sep-2025 / 10:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) 
 
DEALING DATE: 01-Sep-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 61.1003 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9396561 
 
CODE: UCRP LN 
 
ISIN: LU1806495575 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1806495575 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     UCRP LN 
LEI Code:   549300JEQE3CM0S0ZJ51 
Sequence No.: 400605 
EQS News ID:  2191934 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2191934&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2025 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
