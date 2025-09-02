Brunel Solar Team and Solar Team Twente Take First and Second Place at World Solar Challenge 2025 with AIKO's ABC Solar Technology

DÜSSELDORF, Germany and DELFT, Netherlands, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2025 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge (BWSC), the Brunel Solar Team secured first place, with Solar Team Twente finishing second. Spanning more than 3,000 kilometers from Darwin to Adelaide, the BWSC is widely regarded as the world's most prestigious solar car race - a platform where innovation, engineering excellence, and sustainability converge.

Both teams chose AIKO's N-Type ABC (All Back Contact) solar cells to power their vehicles, relying on the industry's most efficient commercial solar technology. With 27%+ mass-production efficiency, ABC cells deliver higher energy yield, a better temperature coefficient, and microcrack resistance - key advantages for solar vehicles that must perform reliably under dynamic and demanding real-world conditions.

Our victory is the outcome of cutting-edge technology, relentless teamwork, and bold race strategy," said Martijn Boonen, Electrical Engineer, Brunel Solar Team. "AIKO's ABC cells gave us a decisive edge - delivering maximum efficiency and a better temperature coefficient that kept our car performing at its peak every single day across Australia."

"Finishing second in such a competitive field is a great achievement," added Daniel Blik, Team Manager of Solar Team Twente. "The efficiency and reliability of AIKO's ABC cells allowed us to generate more energy within limited surface area, and their stable performance under varying conditions gave us the confidence to push further each day."

AIKO's sponsorship of both teams underscores the company's mission to accelerate solar innovation and support pioneers in sustainable mobility.

"We are extremely proud to see Brunel Solar Team and Solar Team Twente claim the top two positions - it is the strongest testament to the power of our N-Type ABC technology," said Jessica Zhang, Chief Marketing Officer of AIKO. "Their teamwork, determination, and spirit of innovation perfectly embody what this race is about. Together, we are not just competing to win - we are driving toward a zero-carbon future and inspiring more people to embrace sustainable living."

As the inventor of ABC cell technology and the global leader in back contact solutions, AIKO continues to push the boundaries of solar performance. The success at the 2025 World Solar Challenge highlights how solar innovation can power both competition and the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable world.

About AIKO

AIKO, a top-ranked solar technology leader, specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of solar generation products and PV-storage-charging integrated solutions. AIKO provides customers with solar cells, ABC (All Back Contact) modules, and scenario-based packaged solutions. Guided by the mission of "Empowering transformation towards a carbon-free era," AIKO continues to pursue extreme innovation and cutting-edge technology.

For more information, please visit https://aikosolar.com .

