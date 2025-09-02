Customers can now choose between CapEx or a flexible pay-per-use Consumption model for immutable backup storage purpose-built for Veeam

Object First, the best storage for Veeam users, today announced the European launch of its flexible pay-per-use Consumption model for Ootbi, the company's immutable backup storage appliance. This flexible model allows customers, resellers, and service providers to choose between a CapEx purchase or a subscription that eliminates upfront investment and hardware refresh costs. Following its successful debut in the U.S. in April 2025, the Consumption model is now available in the U.K. and the European Union, with additional markets planned in the coming months. Today's news builds on Object First's strong momentum in EMEA, where bookings grew 961% year-over-year in Q2 2025.

Object First Customer Benefits

Pay for what you use, grow as needed: Object First now offers backup storage capacity from 17 terabytes (TB) to 7 petabytes (PB) with no upfront payment, simple monthly billing, and a one-year subscription. Customers can accelerate backup improvements without an upfront investment.

Object First now offers backup storage capacity from 17 terabytes (TB) to 7 petabytes (PB) with no upfront payment, simple monthly billing, and a one-year subscription. Customers can accelerate backup improvements without an upfront investment. Updates and hardware refreshes included: All technology refreshes, service, support, and software updates are included.

All technology refreshes, service, support, and software updates are included. Predictable billing and management: With the Object First Storage Calculator, expert support, and access to an experienced partner network, customers can reduce the risk of over- or under-sizing.

Object First Partner Benefits

Flexible deployment: Partners can sell Consumption model-based Ootbi for deployment on-premises to be managed by the customer. In addition, Service Providers can deliver Ootbi as a managed service, either deploying the appliance at the customer's site or in the service provider's data center.

Object First Partner Program Updates

Object First also announced an enhanced partner program for EMEA, which now supports the pay-per-use Consumption model an all-in-one Partner Program. Partners can access new Consumption model training and enhanced marketing campaign resources through the Object First partner portal. Partners can also take advantage of a new Not-for-Resale (NFR) program, as well as giving them access to Ootbi appliances for internal use.

Supporting Quotes

"Our research shows that there's strong demand for storage consumption models in Europe," said Luis Fernandes, Senior Research Manager, IDC. "Organizations want to free up staff for higher-value work and build an integrated, well-managed infrastructure with optimized utilization-all which Object First's new Consumption model is designed to deliver. Object First's position as a trusted advisor to its customers gives me confidence that its strategy is sound and well-suited for success in Europe."

"By utilizing the Object First Consumption model, our customers have been able to deploy an enterprise storage solution for backups that helps protect against ransomware, without having to make a capital expense," said John D. Quinn, Principal, Waident Technology Solutions, an Object First partner. "The consumption model is a flexible offering and allows our customers to increase retention down the road and/or commit to a larger storage amount that meets their budget needs."

"Object First is committed to delivering ransomware-proof backup storage that's both accessible and adaptable," said Daniel Fried, SVP, EMEA, Object First. "With our new Consumption model in Europe, partners can expand their offerings and grow recurring revenue, while customers gain flexible, low-risk access to Ootbi's secure, immutable storage, without compromising on protection."

Join Today's EMEA Launch Virtual Event at 11AM CEST

At 11:00 a.m. CEST today, join guest speaker Luis Fernandes, Senior Research Manager, IDC, and Andy French, Director, Product Marketing, Object First, to learn about why EMEA decision-makers are prioritizing IT spending and looking for more flexible acquisition models-particularly for cybersecurity and AI infrastructure. Daniel Fried, SVP EMEA, Object First, will highlight why immutable backup storage is the ultimate defense against ransomware and how the new Consumption model can benefit organizations of all sizes. Attend the launch event here.

About Object First

Object First believes no one should ever have to pay a ransom to recover their data. Our backup storage appliance, Ootbi (Out-of-the-Box Immutability), is purpose-built for Veeam users and ransomware-proofs data for organizations of any size. Secure, simple, and powerful, Ootbi is the best storage for Veeam. To learn more, visit www.objectfirst.com, follow our blog, and connect with us on LinkedIn and X. Subscribe to Object First's Zero Gravity podcast.

