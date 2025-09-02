Electrolux Group: IFA 2025: Premium brand AEG unveils most silent and efficient dishwasher ever made

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global appliance company Electrolux Group is showcasing breakthrough innovations across its focus areas at IFA 2025 in Berlin. Under its premium brand AEG, the company will reveal its new dishwasher range, New FAVORIT, at the AEG Media Conference on September 4. Other key innovations include the PizzaExpert function and the intelligent CamCook®. In addition to product launches, Electrolux Group CEO Yannick Fierling will deliver the opening keynote of IFA 2025.

"With the launch of New FAVORIT, AEG introduces the most silent and efficient dishwashers ever made1," says Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, CEO Business Area Europe APMEA & Group Executive VP, Electrolux Group. "Our top models in the New FAVORIT exemplify excellence by combining energy efficiency, minimal water usage, and silent operation, all while delivering spotless results. Consumers purchase a dishwasher they can rely on for years, and we have created a range of appliances that offer a perfect blend of long-lasting performance and aesthetic appeal."

AEG New FAVORIT: A new benchmark in dishwashing

The New FAVORIT series 7000, 8000, and 9000 reimagines the dishwashing experience from start to finish. Built on a completely redesigned platform, the range combines whisper-quiet operation (as low as 37 dB)2, A-10% energy label1, and minimal water consumption (just 8.4 liters) - making it the most silent and efficient dishwasher ever created1. With the ExtraSilent feature, noise levels can be reduced even further, reaching as low as 35 dB2.

Key innovations include:

SuperSilent technology: Optimized software and fine-tuned hydraulics ensure near-silent operation, ideal for open-plan living 2 .

Optimized software and fine-tuned hydraulics ensure near-silent operation, ideal for open-plan living . AquaSave system : A re-engineered water control system that delivers spotless results with minimal water use 1 .

: A re-engineered water control system that delivers spotless results with minimal water use . SatelliteClean® Pro spray arm : Externally tested to remove 100% of stubborn food residues in just 90 minutes 3 .

: Externally tested to remove 100% of stubborn food residues in just 90 minutes . ZoneClean : Dual-zone cleaning for intensive pot cleaning and gentle glass care in one cycle.

: Dual-zone cleaning for intensive pot cleaning and gentle glass care in one cycle. SmartSelect Connect: A sleek touch interface and app that allow users to personalize cycles, monitor energy use, and access features like ExtraSilent, GlassCare, and ExtraDry.

Taste Innovation: Professional pizza perfection at home

At IFA 2025, AEG also introduces PizzaExpert, a new function launching in early 2026 with the AEG 7000 MealAssist oven. Paired with a cast iron tray reaching 340°C, PizzaExpert brings restaurant-quality pizza to the home kitchen - in just 2 minutes and 30 seconds4. PizzaExpert features an in-app digital assistant helping consumers prepare perfect airy, chewy, and crispy pizzas. It guides users to perfect dough and flawless timing, and the EXCite Touch TFT display5 on the oven provides step-by-step guidance. It is approved by Scuola Italiana Pizzaioli, one of the world's most respected institutions dedicated to the art and science of pizza making.

CamCook®: The oven that sees what you cook

Also on display at IFA, the AEG 9000 ProAssist with SteamPro oven introduces CamCook®, a pioneering feature that uses AI and integrated camera technology to recognize dishes, learn user preferences, and automate cooking settings. CamCook® addresses a growing consumer trend: the use of online recipes and digital cooking inspiration. With AI TasteAssist integration, users can send recipes directly to the oven. CamCook® then analyzes the recipe's ingredients, cooking method, and timing to select the optimal settings automatically. Over time, the oven can learn from user behavior, enabling quick-start options for frequently cooked meals.

Laundry Care Excellence: Seven Stiftung Warentest wins

AEG continues to lead in laundry innovation, with seven Stiftung Warentest wins6 in the past 24 months across washing machines, washer dryers, and tumble dryers. These accolades underscore AEG's commitment to combining advanced engineering with real consumer needs. Most recently, AEG secured a double win: the 8000 series AbsoluteCare® tumble dryer TR8T75789 and the 9000 AbsoluteCare® Plus tumble dryer TR9M7680 both received top marks. Stiftung Warentest specifically highlighted: "The dryers from AEG are the best", reinforcing AEG's leadership in premium drying technology.

AEG's laundry highlights at IFA 2025 include:

The AEG 7000 top loader with ProSteam® Technology, refreshing clothes in under 30 minutes using 96% less water 7 .

. One of the first tumble dryers on the market to achieve three A-class ratings - for energy, noise and condensation efficiency.

The market's best quick stain removal program at 30°C in under one hour8.

Join the media event

Electrolux Group will hold a media conference at IFA 2025 in Berlin to present its newest innovations, including the unveiling of the AEG New FAVORIT Dishwasher Range and the AEG 7000 MealAssist with PizzaExpert function. The event takes place on September 4, at 13.00 CET, at the AEG stand in hall 4.1, booth 101.

Journalists interested in attending the media conference can register here.

The media conference will also be streamed live between 13.00-13.45 CET on this website and via LinkedIn here.

Opening Keynote: Serving the consumer by preserving the planet

Electrolux Group CEO Yannick Fierling will deliver the opening keynote of IFA 2025, titled "Serving the consumer by preserving the planet: opportunities and challenges for the appliance industry."

The session will explore how consumer-centric innovation and circular models can preserve planetary resources and support low-impact, responsible lifestyles. Fierling will share how Electrolux Group is integrating sustainability across the entire consumer journey - from purchase to product end-of-life - while calling for industry-wide collaboration to close the loop and build a resource-efficient future.

The keynote will be held on September 5 at 14:15 CET on the Innovation Stage at the CityCube, Messe Berlin.

About IFA Berlin

IFA, one of the world's leading trade shows for consumer electronics and home appliances, is the main marketplace for key retailers, buyers, and experts from the industry and the media. IFA 2025 takes place at the Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds from 5-9 September 2025.

Sources

1 Based on AEG 9000/9000 XXL models, combining in the same appliance 37 dB noise, 8.4 L water consumption, and Energy Efficiency Index (EEI) 10% lower compared to the threshold for A class from Energy Labelling declaration according to Regulation EU2019/2017 from EPREL in June 2025.

2 35 dB is based on AEG 9000/9000 XXL models with 37 dB on energy label declaration while using the Eco cycle with the ExtraSilent option, measured according to EN 60704-1, EN 60704-2-3.

3 Based on an independent test by third-party German institute using detergent tablets and 90 min cycle on casserole with lasagna residues.

4 Based on internal and external tests in a preheated oven. Required preheating time 25 minutes.

5 TFT display = Thin-Film Transistor display.

6 Based on the Stiftung Warentest test winners 2023-2025: AEG TD 9000 TR9T55680, AEG TD 8000 TR8T70680, AEG TL 7000 LTR7A70260, AEG WD 9000 L9WEF80690, AEG WM 6000 L6FBG51470, and AEG 8000 TD TR8T75789, AEG 9000 TD TR9M75680.

7 Based on internal test comparing water consumption of the Steam program with a full wash 30°C Delicates program using a 1kg cotton load.

8 Based on external test of stain removal on 59 stains using AbsoluteWash 49min/PowerClean 59 min program with 4kg load compared with market leading brands in Europe with 1h short programs using 30°C.

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/ifa-2025--premium-brand-aeg-unveils-most-silent-and-efficient-dishwasher-ever-made,c4227490

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/aeg-new-favorit,c3465594 AEG New Favorit https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/aeg-new-favorit-supersilent,c3465601 AEG New Favorit SuperSilent https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/aeg-pizzaexpert,c3465602 AEG PizzaExpert https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/aeg-camcook-browningcontrol,c3465603 AEG CamCook BrowningControl https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/aeg-stiftung-warentest-winners-2023-2025,c3465604 AEG Stiftung Warentest Winners 2023-2025 https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/anna-ohlsson-leijon--electrolux-group,c3465605 Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, Electrolux Group

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ifa-2025-premium-brand-aeg-unveils-most-silent-and-efficient-dishwasher-ever-made-302543611.html