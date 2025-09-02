Simunjan - SARAWAK, Sept 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - First in Sabah and second in Sarawak, totaling to 14 digital classrooms across ASEANEdgePoint Infrastructure ("EdgePoint"), an ASEAN-based independent telecommunications infrastructure company, has announced two additional digital classrooms in East Malaysia under its regional corporate social responsibility (CSR) Connectivity for Communities (CFC). The first digital classroom is in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kuala Abai in Kota Belud, Sabah and the second was launched by their local partners in Sarawak, Demanlink Connexion Sdn Bhd, in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Simunjan No. 1.Both initiatives share the objective of bringing connectivity to underserved areas, fostering digital inclusivity and bridging the digital gap, and brings the total number of digital classrooms established to four in Malaysia and fourteen across ASEAN.At the launch of the digital classroom in Kota Belud, Muniff Kamaruddin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EdgePoint Towers, said, "The launch of the two new digital classrooms in Sabah and Sarawak is an extension of our focus to bridge the digital divide across underserved communities in East Malaysia. We have seen how students in other locations have benefited from connectivity and we are committed to creating more opportunities for education and growth by bringing digital access to those who need it most. The response to our CFC programs has been very encouraging, with surrounding communities also using access to the internet to improve their quality of lives. We are grateful for the continued support from all stakeholders who have worked together with us to equip teachers, students, and their families with the tools to achieve equitable digital literacy towards upward social mobility.Present to launch the digital classroom in Simunjan, Sarawak were Demanlink Connexion Sdn. Bhd, and representatives from the Sarawak State Education Department and Simunjan District Education Office. Hanad Yusuf, CEO of Demanlink, said "Connectivity is more than just access to the internet for students in Sarawak, it is access to opportunity. Many rural areas in Sarawak still struggle with limited or no internet coverage, which continues to widen the digital divide and hinder access to education, economic participation, healthcare and other essential services. The Connectivity for Communities project is helping to close that gap by empowering children in rural communities here with the tools to thrive in a digital world. We launched the first digital classroom last year in Long Miri, and we have already seen real results where student attendance and exam scores have improved significantly, as they now have access to online learning platforms, more engaging teaching material and even options for self-improvement online."In the past year, EdgePoint launched two other schools in Malaysia located in Karak, Pahang and Miri, Sarawak. The CFC program includes ongoing digital literacy initiatives, delivered in partnership with local teachers and NGOs, to ensure students can maximise their learning and navigate the digital future confidently. To date, the program has impacted over 7,800 students in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines with significant improvement in attendance and exam scores recorded among these students. Our in-house assessments have shown that students in Malaysia have recorded an 85% improvement in digital skills. EdgePoint aims to expand the program to a total of 23 schools by the end of 2025, reaffirming its commitment to supporting digital inclusion and literacy in underserved communities across ASEAN."ABOUT EDGEPOINT INFRASTRUCTUREEdgePoint Infrastructure is an ASEAN based independent telecommunications infrastructure company that aspires towards Building a Connected, Digital ASEAN. Headquartered in Singapore with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, through EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd, PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and EdgePoints Towers Inc. respectively, the company is focused on providing sharable and leading-edge telecom structures, small cells and in-building systems. EdgePoint aims to be an industry leader through scale and innovation, driving operational efficiencies through the adoption of analytics and digital technologies.ABOUT DEMANLINK CONNEXION SDN. BHD.Demanlink is an independent Sarawakian telecommunications infrastructure company focusing on providing sharable and future-ready telecommunications solutions in Sarawak. Demanlink aims to be a key player in Sarawak's growth journey through achieving its digital goals and ensuring digital equity throughout the state, in partnership with investor(s) such as EdgePoint Infrastructure.For more information on EdgePoint, please visit https://edgepointinfra.com/ 