Hyperscale Data Inc.: Hyperscale Data Reports Weekly and Total $XRP Purchases and Total Bitcoin Holdings

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc. ("Sentinum"), has reported the acquisition of 1,700 tokens of $ XRP during the week of August 25 through August 31, 2025, at an average purchase price of $2.9439 per $ XRP, representing a total investment of approximately $5,000.

This weekly acquisition adds to Sentinum's growing position in $ XRP:

Prior Month Purchases : 27,820 $ XRP at an average price of $3.0545, totaling $84,976.15;

: 27,820 $ XRP at an average price of $3.0545, totaling $84,976.15; Month-to-Date Purchases : 0 $ XRP purchased month-to-date;

: 0 $ XRP purchased month-to-date; Quarter-to-Date Purchases : 32,620 $ XRP at an average price of $3.0640, totaling $99,947.51; and

: 32,620 $ XRP at an average price of $3.0640, totaling $99,947.51; and Year-to-Date Purchases: 33,120 $ XRP at an average price of $3.0533, totaling $101,123.70.

Based upon the $ XRP closing price on August 31, 2025, of $2.7766, Sentinum's $ XRP holdings of 33,120 tokens had a current market value of $91,960.99.

Based upon the Bitcoin closing price on August 31, 2025, of $108,236.71, Sentinum's Bitcoin holdings of 3.5966 Bitcoins had a current market value of $389,388.66. Sentinum's current Bitcoin holdings come from the Bitcoin it has earned from providing hashing services to a mining pool, and none of the Bitcoin currently held by Sentinum has been acquired in the open market.

The Company will continue to issue these press releases reporting Sentinum's $ XRP acquisitions and Bitcoin holdings on a weekly basis, providing transparency into its digital asset investment activities. This press release constitutes the first report of Sentinum's previously announced plans to report its Bitcoin holdings weekly.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ("AI") ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the first quarter of 2026. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be stockholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

