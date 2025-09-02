Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 12:00 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VermiculusFT: Vermiculus and GreySpark Publish Insight Report on Unlocking Efficiency in Collateral Management through Tokenization

Vermiculus Financial Technology, a leading provider of modern technology for exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs, has engaged with GreySpark Partners to release a new insight report, Unlocking Efficiency in Collateral Management.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The article highlights how collateral management and settlement remain persistent pain points in the trade lifecycle, especially as markets become larger, more globalised, and increasingly complex. It explores why distributed ledger technology has yet to deliver on its promises for post-trade efficiency, and it outlines a more practical approach: tokenization, digital representation of assets, within a robust, centralized, and scalable architecture.

In connection with the article, Vermiculus presents its Collateral Management System, a proven solution already integrated into critical clearing- and risk system infrastructures. Built on a modular microservices architecture, the system enables real-time collateral operations, seamless integration with market participants, and the flexibility to adapt to evolving instruments and regulations.

"Collateral management is at the centre of today's market efficiency challenge. By combining GreySpark's industry insight with our proven technology, we are showing the market a practical way forward," said Lars-Göran Larsson, Industry Expert at Vermiculus.

Lars-Göran Larsson, Industry Expert at Vermiculus Financial Technology

The article also underscores how CCPs are uniquely positioned to lead innovation in collateral management, given their established role in market stability. With access to technology that is scalable, secure, and built for high-performance operations, CCPs can unlock efficiency while safeguarding the financial system.

The joint insight report, Unlocking Efficiency in Collateral Management, is now available for download.

About Vermiculus Financial Technology

Vermiculus Financial Technology AB provides cutting-edge trading, clearing, and CSD solutions to market participants around the world. Vermiculus' solutions are the first to bring state-of-the-art advances in dynamic microservice architecture together with vast experience in clearing house, exchange, and CSD business requirements.

The company started its operation in 2020 and is founded by industry experts with the incentive to revolutionize the technology of exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs. With its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, Vermiculus consists of hand-picked teams, trained to deliver mission-critical solutions. With decades of accumulated knowledge and expertise, the team has previously completed 75+ projects for the world's largest exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs.

For further information, please contact:
Amelie Hedenstierna - PR & Communications
Vermiculus Financial Technology
Tel +46-(0)73 622 24 54
amelie.hedenstierna@vermiculus.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vermiculusft/r/vermiculus-and-greyspark-publish-insight-report-on-unlocking-efficiency-in-collateral-management-thr,c4228081

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20350/4228081/3643233.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/vermiculusft/i/lars-goran-larsson--industry-expert-vermiculus,c3465999

Lars-Goran Larsson, Industry Expert Vermiculus

https://news.cision.com/vermiculusft/i/lars-goran-larsson-vermiculus-collateral-management,c3466001

Lars-Goran Larsson Vermiculus Collateral Management

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vermiculus-and-greyspark-publish-insight-report-on-unlocking-efficiency-in-collateral-management-through-tokenization-302543654.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.