Keepit, the only vendor-independent cloud dedicated to SaaS data protection, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the Keepit platformas a 2025 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award winner. The Keepit platform backs up business critical SaaS data, ensuring data resilience and business continuity.

The Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award, presented by Cloud Computing magazine, recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring powerful cyber security offerings to market.

With increasing amounts of critical data moving to SaaS applications, companies' backup and recovery capabilities have not kept pace, leaving data vulnerable to outages, cyber threats, and compliance risks. Independent backup has become a business imperative as most SaaS applications don't provide native backup and recovery capabilities and those that do, still don't guarantee the protection of your data.

The Keepit platform backs up eleven critical SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Entra ID and Google Workspace all in one, simple to use platform ensuring data resilience and business continuity. Keepit continuously adds more workloads to its current coverage, ultimately giving customers the ability to seamlessly back up any SaaS application used by modern enterprises.

This summer, Keepit added coverage of core SaaS applications to its portfolio. Backup and recovery for Jira, Confluence and Okta enable companies to further protect their identity access management and project management systems, minimizing the risk of data loss and business disruptions.

"The Keepit platform is already securely backing up the data for over 18,000 customers across the globe. Our platform supports data resilience as SaaS applications become increasingly business critical. We're thrilled to have been given the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award it's validation that our solution is benefiting the industry and, most importantly, our customers," says Michele Hayes, CMO at Keepit.

"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC and Cloud Computing magazine are proud to announce the Keepit platform as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Keepitis being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to this crucial market segment."

About Keepit

Keepit provides a next-level SaaS data protection platform purpose-built for the cloud. Securing data in a vendor-independent cloud safeguards essential business applications, boosts cyber resilience, and future-proofs data protection. Unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no sub-processors ensures compliance with local regulations and mitigates the impact of ransomware while guaranteeing continuous data access, business continuity, and fast and effective disaster recovery. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers worldwide, more than 18,000 companies trust Keepit for its ease of use and effortless backup and recovery of cloud data.

For more information visit www.keepit.com

About TMC

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

TMC also provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

