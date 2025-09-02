Collaboration Accelerates the Adoption of Collective Cyber Defence Across UK Organisations

Cyware, the industry leader in threat intelligence operationalisation, collaboration and orchestrated response, and Trustmarque, a leading provider of IT solutions and services, today announced a strategic partnership. The agreement brings Cyware's advanced threat intelligence and cyber fusion platform to UK organisations, with extended services supporting the UK Government's "Defend as One" cyber strategy.

With threat actors continuing to find new ways to attack both public and private sectors, organisations are modernising threat detection and response. Through this collaboration, Trustmarque will integrate Cyware's AI-driven platform into its existing suite of security services, enabling public and private sector clients to operationalise threat intelligence, automate responses and collaborate securely across environments.

"This important partnership with Trustmarque is a significant step in enabling UK organisations to operationalise threat intelligence," said Ed Chew, Head of Channel International at Cyware. "Trustmarque's long-standing role as a trusted advisor across public and private organisations makes them the ideal partner to accelerate the adoption of Cyware's collective defence capabilities."

Cyware's platform is specifically designed to provide collective defence, which is in line with the UK Government Cyber Security Strategy's "Defend as One" initiative. Its solutions map directly to policy pillars, including resilience, collaboration, intelligence sharing and automation, helping organisations move to a more proactive defence. The platform aggregates, enriches and operationalises threat intelligence from multiple sources, including internal systems, external feeds and CTI providers, to deliver a comprehensive, contextual and real-time threat picture that breaks down silos across internal teams, group companies, sectors and governments.

With secure, real-time collaboration features, Cyware enables trusted communities such as CERT's, ISACs and governments to instantly share IOCs, incident reports and advisories, enabling swift and coordinated response. Its vendor-agnostic no-code/low-code orchestration module allows full automation of security workflows across both cloud and on-premise tools, delivering machine speed and accuracy. The platform also supports multi-tenant configurations with granular access controls, empowering multiple departments or organisations to participate in collective defence while retaining appropriate boundaries. AI-driven correlation connects malware, vulnerabilities, threat actors and incidents, delivering enriched context and improved threat prioritisation to help agencies focus on nation-level risk.

The partnership will be on display in the Cyber Zone at Trustmarque's flagship event, Fusion Live!, on 16 September 2025 at Magazine London. Attendees will get an inside look at Cyware's unified platform and discover how AI is reshaping the future of threat detection, response, and collaboration. Sign up here.

About Cyware

Cyware is leading the industry in operational threat Intelligence and collective defence, helping security teams transform threat intelligence from fragmented data points to actionable, real-time decisions. We unify threat intelligence management, intel sharing and collaboration, as well as hyper-orchestration and automation eliminating silos and enabling organisations to outmanoeuvre adversaries faster and more effectively.

From enterprises to government agencies and ISACs, Cyware empowers defenders to turn intelligence into impact.

About Trustmarque

Trustmarque is a UK-based IT solutions provider with a clear mission: to help organisations unlock the full potential of their technology. With over 35 years of experience, we've built a reputation for being more than just a service provider we're a partner who takes the time to understand your goals and delivers solutions that work.

We work closely with our customers to turn their ambitions into reality, using our deep technical expertise and practical knowledge to support them at every stage. From hybrid infrastructure and cybersecurity to digital workplace, automation, data and analytics, testing, and managed services we deliver what matters, when it matters. Learn more here.

