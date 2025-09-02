Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
02.09.2025 12:06 Uhr
Stellar Tech acquires Join to create the leading creator marketplace in the Benelux

BRUSSELS, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Tech, the European leader in influencer marketing technology, has acquired Join, the Dutch leading creator platform. Join will merge with Creatorz, the company's marketplace, creating the Benelux's most powerful platform connecting brands with content creators.

From left to right: Edwin Knip, Cathy Pill, Paolo Martorino and Sarah Levin Weinberg

This 3rd acquisition, after Influo (July 2024) & IROIN® (March 2025), reinforces Stellar Tech's ambition to consolidate the European market by combining local expertise & innovative technology.

Why Join Why now

Join brings scale and innovation with AI-powered technology recognized for its quality, experienced founders with strong reputation & network, thousands of top brands & vetted creators in the Netherlands.

Combined with Creatorz's strength in Belgium, the new platform will unite ten of thousands creators across the Benelux. For brands this means access to a single, more powerful marketplace with premium technology, a broader creator base - meeting the creator economy's growing demand for direct and flexible collaborations.

1 vision 2 pillars

Stellar Tech has 2 pillars:

  • Analytics: Stellar & IROIN®, both merging into 1 unified analytics solution, for discovery, management and measurement.
  • Marketplace: Creatorz, now reinforced by Join, for instant collaborations across micro & UGC creators.

Cathy Pill, CEO & Co-founder, Stellar Tech: "The creator economy is evolving rapidly. With Join and Creatorz together, and with Paolo and Edwin at the helm of this chapter, we are creating the benchmark marketplace for micro & UGC creators in the Benelux. This move is not just about growth but about shaping the future of influence where collaborations are more diverse and accessible. Join's founders bring deep market knowledge, proven product vision, and a strong community spirit. Their leadership strengthens our technology and shared ambition to become the European leader for analytic and marketplace platforms

New leadership

Join's founders will take key leadership roles within Creatorz.

  • Paolo Martorino, former CEO & co-founder of Join, becomes CreatorzManaging Director
  • Edwin Knip, former CTO & co-founder of Join, becomes Creatorz Tech & Product Lead

Paolo Martorino, Managing Director, Creatorz:"We founded Join to make collaborations between brands and creators simple and rewarding. By joining forces with Creatorz, we can expand this promise to a larger community. Together, we will broaden the definition of the creator economy-from influencers to UGC specialists, from paid briefs to gifting-while giving brands a reliable partner for speed and authenticity

MORE ABOUT INDUSTRY & COMPANY: https://stellar.io/uncategorized-en/about-stellar-tech-and-join/

For more information, contact Sarah Levin at sarah.levin@stellar.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761309/Stellar_Tech.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761981/Stellar_Tech_Logo.jpg

Stellar Tech Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stellar-tech-acquires-join-to-create-the-leading-creator-marketplace-in-the-benelux-302543139.html

