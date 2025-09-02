Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Mass Spectrometry Market Size to Reach USD 10.13 Billion by 2030, Fueled by AI, Multi-Omics, and Next-Gen Healthcare | Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global mass spectrometry market, valued at USD 7.16 billion in 2025, is being driven by artificial intelligence enabling faster data analysis and multi-omics research attracting significant investment in integrated, software-driven platforms. The mass spectrometry market size is projected to expand to USD 10.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.17% from 2025 to 2030. Growth is further supported by breakthroughs in biologics characterization, expanding food-safety regulations, and the rise of compact, point-of-care systems. While North America maintains its lead with an advanced research ecosystem, Asia-Pacific is emerging with rapid double-digit growth, even as funding gaps and workforce shortages remain key challenges.

Key Trends and Drivers Shaping Market Growth

Rising Demand in Biologics

With the shift toward monoclonal antibodies and cell-based therapies, demand for advanced mass spectrometry systems is growing. Hybrid platforms that simplify protein characterization are set to drive strong market growth.

Stricter Food-Safety Oversight

New US and European regulations are accelerating instrument upgrades. Emerging tools like E-LEI-MS now enable real-time pesticide detection in minutes, cutting traditional analysis times significantly.

Clinical Diagnostics on the Move

Miniaturized and high-throughput systems, such as Bruker's MALDI Biotyper sirius, are boosting efficiency in microbiology. Portable designs and AI-powered analysis are extending applications to point-of-care settings.

Momentum in Multi-Omics

Increased research funding is fueling breakthroughs. Thermo Fisher's Orbitrap Astral delivers deep peptide and protein coverage in under 30 minutes, advancing proteomics and microbiome studies.

Segmentation Overview

MALDI-TOF Transforming Clinical Workflows

MALDI-TOF is transforming clinical workflows with rapid microbial identification and expanding applications in oncology and microbiome research. Its integration with machine learning is further boosting automation in hospital labs.

Software Driving Next-Generation Insights

Beyond instruments, advanced software is becoming critical for harmonizing complex data and enabling faster, AI-driven insights, positioning it as a major growth driver in the years ahead.

Diagnostics Leading Application Growth

Clinical diagnostics are emerging as the fastest-growing application, with mass spectrometry delivering unprecedented accuracy and speed in disease detection and monitoring.

Regional Outlook

North America continues to dominate the mass spectrometry market, supported by strong NIH funding, an active biotech pipeline, and rigorous environmental regulations driving system upgrades and consumables demand. Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, fueled by China's push into miniaturized devices and the rapid expansion of CDMOs in India and South Korea.

The market segmentation by region includes:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Click here for more insights on the Mass Spectrometry Market - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/mass-spectrometry?utm_source=prnewswire

Mass Spectrometry Industry Key Players

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Danaher Corporation (SCIEX)

PerkinElmer Inc.

LECO Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

MKS Instruments (Extrel)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Advion Inc.

Kore Technology Ltd.

Analytik Jena GmbH

Rigaku Corporation

Teledyne FLIR (FLIR Systems)

TOFWERK AG

Hiden Analytical Ltd.

OI Analytical

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Glycomics Market: The glycomics market is projected to grow from USD 2.13 billion in 2025 to USD 4.08 billion by 2030, reflecting a strong CAGR of 13.87%. Growth is being fueled by advances in mass spectrometry, the integration of AI-based informatics, and rising demand for novel biomarkers that enhance early disease detection.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/glycomics-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Cell Signaling Market: The cell signaling market is projected to grow from USD 6.29 billion in 2025 to USD 9.16 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 7.81%. Expansion is being driven by continued investment in advanced technologies such as automated flow cytometers, mass spectrometers, and multiplex imaging platforms, which deliver deeper cellular insights while reducing manual intervention.

Gas Chromatography Market: The gas chromatography market stands at USD 4.25 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 5.56 billion by 2030, advancing at a 5.50% CAGR. Heightened regulatory scrutiny in environmental and pharmaceutical testing, rapid technology upgrades such as hydrogen-ready systems, and proactive supply-chain strategies around carrier gases underpin this steady trajectory.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/gas-chromatography-market?utm_source=prnewswire

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mass-spectrometry-market-size-to-reach-usd-10-13-billion-by-2030--fueled-by-ai-multi-omics-and-next-gen-healthcare--mordor-intelligence-302543505.html