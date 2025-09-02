DJ Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (PRHG LN) Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2025 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.0932 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3067427 CODE: PRHG LN ISIN: LU2977996904 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2977996904 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRHG LN LEI Code: 213800G6JBAW8A8FNO08 Sequence No.: 400607 EQS News ID: 2191984 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2025 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)