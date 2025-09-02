In addition to awarding 30% more capacity than originally planned, Argentina's first battery energy storage tender could allocate an additional 222 MW to bidders willing to match the highest awarded price.From ESS News Argentina has successfully concluded its first battery energy storage tender, awarding 667 MW of capacity - around 30% more than the originally planned 500 MW - due to strong industry interest and competitive pricing. The awarded projects are part of the Alma-GBA tender, which targets critical nodes in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) to enhance grid reliability and efficiency. ...

