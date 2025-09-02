Scientists have used a dual-functional, material-sharing strategy with ethyl viologen diiodide to achieve synergistic performance enhancement in PV-powered batteries. The system was reportedly able to power a wearable glucose monitor for 24?hours.A research team from the City University of Hong Kong has developed an integrated PV-powered battery (PVB) for portable electronics that can purportedly achieve stable photo-charging/discharging cyclability. The scientists said that, in the design of the new device, they were able to overcome challenges in integration, miniaturization, and flexibility ...

