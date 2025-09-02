Researchers at the University of Miyazaki in Japan used a new non-destructive method to enable them to investigate solar cell vibrations independently of module components. The study included potential design features for resonance-resistant vehicle integrated PV modules that would increase the natural resonance frequency to above 2,000 Hz.Researchers at Japan's University of Miyazaki used a new non-destructive, Doppler laser-based method to investigate the effects of vibrations on solar cells embedded in a vehicle-integrated PV (VIPV) module, independently of the car roof and the module components. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...