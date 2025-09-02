The Dutch company said the new products have a power output ranging from 410 W to 430 W in power and an efficiency of up to 22.2%. The panels reportedly weigh 30% less than conventional counterparts.Dutch solar module company Euronergy has released a new series of lightweight PV panels. Named Dandelion, the new products are available with a power output ranging from 410 W to 430 W. "The Dandelion lightweight series is based on the PEC/I-UBC technology, owned by Euronergy. Compared to glass modules, they are silicon-based, the same size and same power, but only 30% of the weight," the company said ...

