Bybit WSOT 2025 Attracts Quadruple Squads as $8M Main Competition Commences

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, kicked off the globally anticipated Main Competition of World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2025 on August 27, 2025, as was announced in an official livestream. This follows a 10-day pre-heat stage where traders divided $670,000 in rewards after generating $78 billion in trading volume. The race for the $8 million total prize pool for Main Competition is on until September 15, 2025, representing a defining moment for traders worldwide to rewrite and reshape their future in crypto.

WSOT Main Competition: Unprecedented Scale and Transformation

The livestream, themed WSOT 2025: The Ultimate Trading Showdown Starts Now , is part of the WSOT 2025 livestream series serving global as well as regional audiences in multiple languages. The session featured guest speakers Dusty BC, crypto trader and KOL, Alex Marzell, crypto trader and investor, and Sam, CEO of Tealstreet.

In the livestream, organizers revealed that Bybit WSOT 2025 had shattered previous participation records with over 1,400 squads ready for battle by the end of the pre-heat stage. Over 350,000 participants had signed up, over four times of the total number of competitors in 2024. WSOT 2025's transformation centers on eliminating traditional barriers that limited competitive trading to high-capital participants. The competition now welcomes traders starting from just $100, creating the most inclusive trading arena of its kind in cryptocurrency history.

The flagship event's main competition features the Squad Showdown with $3.76 million prize pool, while the Individual Showdown boasts an even larger $4.4 million prize pool for traders of all styles.

Celebrating Trading Excellence on Multiple Stages

With comprehensive support systems spanning educational resources, community engagement, and professional-grade trading infrastructure, WSOT 2025 establishes new standards for what competitive trading can achieve on a global scale.

WSOT 2025 provides unprecedented opportunities for traders to demonstrate their skills across diverse formats. The four-tier system ensures fair competition regardless of capital size, while regional competitions across nine territories allow traders to compete within their geographic communities.

The competition also pioneered the integration of decentralized trading through the first-ever Onchain Wave on Solana, featuring over $1 million in BBSOL and USDC rewards. Running from August 18 through September 15, WSOT Onchain Wave unites centralized and decentralized traders on a single leaderboard through strategic partnerships with leading Solana ecosystem projects including xStocks, Sanctum, DeFiTuna, Sonic SVM, CUDIS, and Fragmetric.

Industry veteran Dusty BC emphasized the competition's transformative potential: "For the first time, we're focusing on smaller traders in the $100 range because it opens up incredible opportunities that were previously unavailable."

The competition is heating up during exceptionally dynamic market conditions. Crypto trader Alex Marzell noted that "we're seeing the highest Google search trends for altcoins and trading in the last four to five years," while market analysis suggests strong momentum building toward Q4 2025.

The convergence of expanded accessibility, record prize pools, and bullish market sentiment positions WSOT 2025 as a flagship event in competitive cryptocurrency trading. The competition's "Rewrite and Reshape" theme reflects its mission to transform how traders worldwide approach competitive excellence, creating pathways for success previously reserved for elite participants.

For both participants and crypto enthusiasts, WSOT has curated a series of livestreams by topic and region, offering a free platform and research resources presented by the best in the industry. From investment theories (Mandarin) , trading playbook of seasoned traders, excelling in Web3 by Solana's top builders , to a WSOT veteran's reflection , the WSOT 2025 livestream series celebrates the trading community and Web3 visionaries across the world.

Making History with WSOT 2025

With a total prize pool of $10 million, WSOT 2025 is one of the most rewarding competition in the industry as it aims to reshape the competitive trading landscape. The convergence of expanded accessibility, record prize pools, and bullish market sentiment positions WSOT 2025 as a watershed moment for competitive cryptocurrency trading. The competition's mission to "Rewrite and Reshape" stands to transform the rules of trading.

Restrictions and user requirements apply. For the full sets of rules and terms and conditions, users may visit: WSOT 2025 .

