Whalen Global Advisors LLC: Growing Market Risk Threatens US Banks

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Whalen Global Advisors LLC (WGA) has published the latest edition of The IRA Bank Book for Q3 2025 [ISBN 978-0-692-09756-4]. Entitled "Growing Market Risk Threatens US Banks," the 30-page report details how Wall Street investment firms have shifted an enormous amount of market risk to banks and insurers over the past several years.

"The flow of bank loans supporting private equity, credit strategies and risky crypto offerings has become a torrent," notes WGA Chairman Christopher Whalen. "The largest bank loan portfolio increases reported by the FDIC were in loans to non-depository financial institutions and broker-dealer loans to purchase or carry securities, including margin loans. This situation is inherently unstable."

The IRA Bank Book for Q3 2025 includes:

A discussion of heightened areas of risk for US banks as 2025 moves to a close, including lending to non-depository institutions and fund-raising in the US equity markets to support speculative private credit and crypto token strategies.

A comprehensive discussion of credit trends in institutional and consumer lending sectors, as well as all major areas of bank real estate, consumer and commercial lending.

WGA's view of US interest rates in 2H 2025, including the impact of the latest changes made by the Board of Governors to managing short-term liquidity in the US money markets and the likelihood of market disruption similar to December 2018.

Extensive financial data and charts describing the current credit and market risks facing US banks as the third quarter of 2025 ends. The report includes an update on the WGA Top 50 Banks.

"Loan loss rates in the banking industry remain elevated in commercial real estate and other business sectors, but defaults in consumer loans are still falling because of strong home prices" notes Whalen. "Delinquency in VA loans fell 30bp last quarter. As has been the case for a year, with the exception of commercial real estate and multifamily assets, the rest of the real estate sector shows little stress."

WGA notes that bank stock prices have rebounded strongly since the April selloff, more than making up for the losses in Q2 2025. These gains, provide a catalyst for some profit taking in the sector," Whalen notes in a recent appearance on Yahoo Finance.

"Margin credit in the US reached a new peak," Whalen notes. "As of the second quarter of 2025, total margin loans in the United States reached a record high of $1.008 trillion vs just $850 billion in April. Our question: Why isn't margin debt even higher given the scale of the speculative bubble in stocks and risky crypto tokens?"

