Dienstag, 02.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 12:48 Uhr
ManWinWin Software: ManWinWin Introduces Smart Maintenance Solutions for Water & Waste Treatment Sector

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ManWinWin Software announces a new smart maintenance management approach tailored for the water and waste treatment industry, helping organizations optimize critical infrastructure, ensure compliance, and reduce operational costs.

ManWinWin Introduces Smart Maintenance Solutions for Water & Waste Treatment Sector

Key Challenges in the Water & Waste Sector

Operators of pumping stations, wastewater treatment plants, distribution networks, and water quality monitoring systems face unique challenges:

  • Ensuring continuous availability of critical assets: Preventive and proactive maintenance planning minimizes downtime.
  • Managing geographically dispersed assets: Mobile and remote access tools enable real-time coordination.
  • Meeting strict legal and environmental regulations: Documentation and audit trails are mandatory for compliance.
  • Controlling operational costs: High energy use and specialized equipment demand precise cost tracking.
  • Coordinating multidisciplinary teams: Mechanical, electrical, chemical, and automation experts work together around the clock.
  • Turning data into insight: Centralized analysis improves decision-making and long-term asset reliability.

Smart CMMS: Proactive and Data-Driven

Far more than a logging system, ManWinWin CMMS serves as an intelligence hub, transforming maintenance operations from reactive "firefighting" into proactive, data-driven excellence. Features include:

  • Preventive maintenance planning based on time or usage.
  • Centralized management of remote assets via mobile devices.
  • Compliance support with automated reports and full audit trails.
  • Detailed cost management for greater efficiency.
  • Improved team coordination with real-time task assignments.
  • Predictive analytics for anticipating failures and reducing downtime.

A detailed overview of these benefits is available at Smart Maintenance Management in the Water & Waste Treatment Sector.

Proven Sector Impact

ManWinWin has already delivered measurable results in this industry. Clients such as Águas do Porto and URBASER (formerly Correia & Correia) rely on the software to strengthen compliance, reliability, and efficiency across their operations.

About ManWinWin Software

With more than 40 years of global expertise, ManWinWin Software is the world's most experienced provider of CMMS solutions. Trusted in over 120 countries, the platform is designed by Portuguese engineers and continuously refined to meet the evolving needs of maintenance teams. Learn more at www.manwinwin.com.

Contact Information

For additional information or to schedule a demonstration, please visit www.manwinwin.com or contact our specialists at sales@manwinwin.com.

Media contact:
José Alegria Fernandes
jcasimiro@navaltik.com
+351 214309100

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762011/ManWinWin_Software.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/manwinwin-introduces-smart-maintenance-solutions-for-water--waste-treatment-sector-302543541.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
