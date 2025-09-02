MTN Sat: MTN and Bond TM Announce Strategic Alliance That Redefines Connectivity and Technology for Yachting Industry

MTN and Bond TM will offer a full suite of solutions that provide seamless connectivity with flexible plans (including Starlink), enhanced cybersecurity, cost optimization, and scalability.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL AND MONACO / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / MTNSat "MTN", a leading global provider of best-in-class satellite and wireless solutions to maritime and enterprise customers, and Bond, a pioneering consultancy and management company in yachting technology, specializing in new-builds, refits, training and support services, have formed a strategic alliance to set a new benchmark in service excellence and tailored solutions for the marine and yachting industry. By integrating MTN's converged connectivity solutions and private network (partnering with major providers like SpaceX-Starlink and OneWeb for global, ultra-high-speed internet) with Bond's full suite of onboard technology offerings (including IT infrastructure, AV systems, cybersecurity, and monitoring services), yacht owners will benefit from enhanced operations, improved onboard entertainment, and secure connectivity. Both companies will jointly present the new partnership at the 2025 Monaco Yacht Show (MYS) starting September 24.

Furthermore, at Bond's headquarters in Monaco, MTN will unveil its innovative, patent-pending MTN Performance Mounting System. With a new, sleek fiberglass mounting structure that is maritime-grade and precision-engineered for the 2025 Starlink Performance Antenna, the system provides enhanced cooling and network performance on Starlink's LEO satellite constellation. It also discreetly houses an integrated 5G-4G/LTE antenna for backup connectivity. The MTN Performance Mounting System is designed to blend seamlessly with any yacht size.

According to Grand View Research, the global yacht market size was estimated at USD 9.39 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.29 billion by 2030, expressing a growing demand for premium features such as advancements in maritime security systems, tracking technology, IT services and improved connectivity. Bond and MTN will come together to deliver 360-degree comprehensive support by combining their technical strengths in connectivity and IT infrastructure.

"Our alliance with MTN represents an evolution in how we support our clients, on and off their vessels. By integrating MTN's world-class solutions and customized Starlink packages with our onboard technology infrastructure, we're not just providing two services -we're delivering a single, unified experience," said Will Faimatea, Director of Bond. "This partnership enables us to offer a new level of simplified, end-to-end service that empowers our clients with future-ready infrastructure and helps them navigate anywhere around the world."

"This alliance with Bond is a strategic collaboration that will provide a new level of full-service for the yachting industry" said Mark Theissen, VP Yachts, Sales at MTN. "By combining our expertise in converged connectivity solutions and innovative products, such as our new MTN Performance Mounting System, with Bond's renowned onboard technology infrastructure, we can deliver a truly comprehensive offering. In addition, clients will have the flexibility to choose specific services from our all-encompassing portfolio of options."

Following the recent opening of MTN's new European headquarters in Paris, MTN has opened a dedicated office in downtown Monaco to bolster on-the-ground premium technical support. This location, staffed with experts, will support and provide in-person, white-glove treatment across the French Riviera and the Mediterranean Sea. The MTN-Bond partnership leverages their combined local presence, ensuring customers will benefit from a highly accessible support system and service experience. For captains, crew members, owners and others attending the show, both companies will share more about their partnership and new products at the Bond Technology Hub, located in Quai Albert 1er Tent.

About MTN

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, MTN (a subsidiary of FMC GlobalSat) is a world-class authorized Starlink and OneWeb Reseller and a global provider of best-in-class satellite and wireless solutions to businesses that require reliable, secure, and cost-effective Broadband and M2M connectivity solutions.

The company has pioneered the delivery of converged connectivity solutions on a global scale, by partnering with major wireless carriers and satellite communications providers that incorporate 5G wireless solutions (across CDMA, GSM, and LTE networks), high-throughput satellite (HTS) communications, and cutting-edge Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite networks such as Starlink and OneWeb. Our solutions incorporate Tier 1 carriers, and global satellite infrastructure, with a 24/7 enterprise-grade global technical support organization, which enables us to provide SD-WAN, direct VPN, MPLS, SCPC and other specialized network tunnels while optimizing data traffic routes. MTN has offices and a local presence in the USA, Brazil, Norway, Spain, France, Monaco, the UK and Dubai.

For more information, please visit www.fmcglobalsat.com or www.mtnsat.com

About Bond

Bond specialises in consultancy, management and support of advanced technology systems for superyachts & private residences. Founded in 2006 by Will Faimatea, our company has grown significantly, establishing offices across Northern Europe, Australia and the US.

Known for our pioneering approach, Bond's suite of services covers IT, Audio-Visual, Lighting, Communications, Cyber & Security Systems, Navigation, HVAC & Air Quality Monitoring. Our expertise ensures Principal, Guests & Crew enjoy a seamless experience across the life of the vessel - keeping them online, in touch and entertained.

