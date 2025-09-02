Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. appoints Stephanie Williams to Strategic Leadership Roles: Secretary of the Board, Officer of Government Affairs, Environmental Affairs, and Corporate Governance

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephanie Williams to four key leadership positions: Secretary of the Board, Officer of Government Affairs, Officer of Environmental Affairs, and Officer of Corporate Governance. The appointments were confirmed at the Board of Directors meeting held this past Friday, under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Kevin Bagnall.

These roles reflect AP&I's commitment to principled governance, environmental responsibility, and proactive stakeholder engagement as the company advances its industrial and sustainability initiatives across the United States and abroad.

Stephanie brings a distinguished track record of bridging public and private sectors to advance regulatory compliance, environmental stewardship, and economic development both domestically and overseas. Her appointment signals a deepened focus on operational excellence, transparent governance, and forward-looking policy engagement.

"Stephanie's leadership is grounded in integrity, strategic foresight, and a deep understanding of the regulatory and environmental landscape," said Kevin Bagnall. "Her ability to harmonize governance with stakeholder priorities will be instrumental as AP&I scales its impact."

In her role as Secretary of the Board, Ms. Wiliams will oversee board documentation, shareholder records, and governance deliverables, ensuring legal precision and procedural clarity. As Officer of Government Affairs, she will lead strategic engagement with regulatory bodies, manage compliance pathways, support industrial bond initiatives, and guide AP&I's policy positioning. Her appointment as Officer of Environmental Affairs places her at the forefront of sustainability integration, including wildfire remediation and green technology deployment. As Officer of Corporate Governance, she will refine governance frameworks, bylaws, and committee charters to uphold transparency, accountability, and strategic alignment for long-term stakeholder value.

Stephanie's qualifications include:

Expertise in environmental law, corporate governance, and investor relations

Proven leadership in multi-sector collaboration and stakeholder engagement

Operational literacy in compliance documentation, board procedures, and governance design

Strategic planning and project management across regulatory and environmental domains

"I'm honored to serve AP&I in these capacities," said Ms. Williams. "These roles reflect my commitment to embedding sustainability, stakeholder balance, and governance excellence into every layer of our operations."

Ms. Williams will immediately begin executing her duties, including finalizing board documentation and advancing regulatory approvals for AP&I's proprietary technologies. A key priority will be the strategic enhancement and alignment of AP&I's corporate records-ensuring precision, transparency, and legal integrity across shareholder registers, board documentation, and governance archives. This initiative supports AP&I's broader mission to balance stakeholder interests, elevate ESG performance, and reinforce the company's long-term value proposition.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product KBIFlexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects.

About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)

AP&I's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as NGAG's ASCOGEL.ASCOGEL's improved formulation contains increased levels of bio stimulation for plant establishment and growth. Through ASCOGEL's solutions for optimal water regime and improved soil structure support, its melioration benefits significantly increase crop yields and reduce crop yield risks associated with droughts and/or excessive precipitation.

About KBI Flexi®-Pave

KBI Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, KBIFlexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.

About AP&I's Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I subsidiaries address global challenges, such as harmful algae and red tide infestation growing health hazard, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide. WPNG water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

Contact Information:

Stephanie Williams

Officer

Email: swilliams@apaicorp.com

