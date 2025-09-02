Anzeige
02.09.2025 13:06 Uhr
Okapi Partners LLC: Okapi Partners Expands London Office

Managing Director Christian Jacques Relocates to London

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Okapi Partners LLC, a prominent proxy solicitation and investor response firm, today announced the expansion of its London office. This move comes in response to increased global demand for a variety of strategic services for both corporate and investor clients, including proxy solicitation, timely stock surveillance, shareholder activism services and corporate governance advisory. As part of the expansion, Christian Jacques, a Managing Director of the firm, will be relocating to London.

Okapi Partners launched its London office two years ago after forming a strategic partnership with Investor Update Ltd., a prominent London-based shareholder intelligence and Investor Relations and Advisory firm. The firm has since worked on numerous transactions, investor outreach, proxy contests, corporate governance consulting, remuneration (REM) votes and activism defense. Mr. Jacques, a fluent French speaker, will also play a role building Okapi Partners' business in France and across the European continent.

"I'm thrilled to have Christian join the Okapi Partners team in London to build on the successful launch of our office and our European proxy solicitation business. This move reflects the firm's continued commitment to expanding our presence across Europe and enhancing our services to activist investors and corporate clients navigating complex corporate governance and shareholder relations challenges," said Patrick McHugh, Co-Founder and Senior Managing Director of Okapi Partners, who has led the firm's London expansion.

Okapi Partners is consistently ranked among the top proxy solicitation firms both in the U.S. and globally by Bloomberg, Diligent and other data providers. The expansion of its physical presence in Europe will enable the firm to better serve the needs of corporate clients and institutional investors in a rapidly changing global corporate governance landscape in Europe as well as Japan and other key markets in Asia.

"Since joining Okapi Partners, Christian has formed strong relationships within the hedge fund and arbitrage communities and is highly valued by clients for his work on mergers, tender offers, activist campaigns, and shareholder intelligence analysis," said Tony Quinn, Senior Managing Director and Head of Okapi Partners' London office. "I'm delighted to welcome him to our growing team in London."

About Okapi Partners LLC

Founded in 2008, Okapi Partners is a leading strategic proxy solicitation and investor response firm that provides a full range of solicitation and information agent services, as well as support for M&A transactions, activist-related strategies, corporate governance and ESG consulting, market intelligence, and advisory services. Okapi Partners represents corporations, institutional investors, investment management companies and their management firms, private equity firms, and hedge funds, and provides them with superior intellectual capital, industry relationships and execution capabilities. For more information visit www.okapipartners.com.

Media Contact:
Zach Kouwe/Will Butler
Dukas Linden Public Relations
okapi@dlpr.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/okapi-partners-expands-london-office-302543205.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
