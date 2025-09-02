Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 13:06 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Altair to Showcase AI-Powered Engineering, Smart Manufacturing, and Connected Defense Solutions at DSEI 2025

Highlights will feature how computational intelligence is shaping the future of aerospace and defense

TROY, Mich., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair, a global leader in computational intelligence, will demonstrate the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered engineering, smart manufacturing, and advanced connectivity at DSEI 2025, taking place September 9-12 at the ExCel Centre in London.

Altair will showcase AI-powered engineering, smart manufacturing, and advanced connectivity at DSEI 2025, taking place September 9-12.

"AI, data, and connectivity are today's competitive advantages," said Dr. Pietro Cervellera, senior vice president of aerospace and defense, Altair. "Altair technologies are helping the defense industry achieve next-level breakthroughs in performance, reliability, and innovation."

Altair will be featuring:

  • AI-powered digital solutions for research, development and testing (RD&T) - Altair helps defense organizations accelerate RD&T by using AI, knowledge graphs, and advanced digital engineering to connect data and tools across domains. These solutions strengthen secure communications, enable faster threat detection, and support real-time decision-making on the battlefield. By unifying information and speeding technology insertion, Altair empowers military forces and government agencies to operate smarter, adapt quickly, and stay mission ready.
  • Optimization through data-driven manufacturing, sustainment, and modernization -
    While the demand for military assets and ammunition is accelerating, military personnel is focused on keeping assets ready for future mission profiles and warfare scenarios. Altair solutions are used to create unified, fused data models that connect information throughout an asset's entire lifecycle, including managing production machines and maintenance databases, enabling flexible production planning, preventing failures, and automating complex operations with AI agents.
  • Empowering startups in the defense industry - The Altair Aerospace Startup Acceleration Program (ASAP) equips emerging companies, universities, and research organizations with enterprise-grade tools to deliver advanced technologies at speed and with limited investments.
  • Solutions to identify and prevent cyberattacks - Altair technologies are used by aerospace, defense, military, and government agencies to spot and prevent sophisticated attacks. The solutions enable monitoring of large data quantity at speed, reducing false positives, and helping non experts identify and prioritize real threats.

At DSEI, Altair will be located at the ADS Pavillion, Booth N7-163. For more information, visit https://altair.com/aerospace.

Altair is part of Siemens, who will also be exhibiting its latest innovations in digital manufacturing and hyperscaling production at DSEI 2025, in the Maritime Suite, Greenwich Meeting Room 003.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair is part of Siemens Digital Industries Software. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com or sw.siemens.com.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate

Bridget Hagan

+1.216.769.2658

corp-newsroom@altair.com

Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Altair Asia-Pacific

Louise Wilce

Man Wang

+44 (0)7392 437 635

86-21-5016635"825

emea-newsroom@altair.com

apac-newsroom@altair.com

Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760362/Altair_Newsroom_NR_DSEI_2025_Social.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-to-showcase-ai-powered-engineering-smart-manufacturing-and-connected-defense-solutions-at-dsei-2025-302541427.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • · Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • · Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • ·China bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.