Synechron Celebrates $1 Billion Milestone, Grants Equity to Global Workforce

PUNE, India and NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron, a leading global digital transformation consulting firm, has crossed a remarkable milestone - $1 billion in revenue. In celebration of this key moment, the company is granting restricted stock units (RSUs) to all employees worldwide.

"Crossing a billion dollars in revenue is a testament to the dedication of our employees and the trust of our clients and partners over the past 24 years," saidFaisal Husain, Synechron's co-founder and CEO. "By granting RSUs to our employees, we're ensuring that everyone who helped us reach this milestone shares in its rewards."

Synechron's journey to $1 billion in revenue, reached this fiscal year, is result of its unique culture, strong client relationships and innovative thinking. The company over more than two decades has evolved to provide innovative solutions - including in AI, data, cloud, digital and DevOps - to clients across many sectors, including more than 200 marquee financial clients.

Co-founded by Faisal Husain in 2001, Synechron started as a self-funded startup in New York City and bootstrapped its way past a billion dollars in revenue. Today, Synechron is a global family of 16,000 people spread across 59 offices in 21 countries.

"Our people and client relationships have been the driving force behind this major achievement," said Mihir Shah, president, Synechron. "This moment isn't just about financial success - it's a tribute to the people and clients and partners that made it possible."

About Synechron

At Synechron, we use the power of digital transformation to drive positive change. As a global technology consulting firm, we blend creativity with innovation to deliver cutting-edge solutions. Synechron's technologies and strategies span artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, consulting, digital, cloud and DevOps, data, and software engineering. Through our research and development arm, FinLabs, we build award-winning solutions adaptable to the needs of our clients. Synechron has a global workforce of 16,000 employees spread across 59 offices in 21 countries. Discover more on our website or LinkedIn.

