Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
Cango Inc. Announces August 2025 Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Update

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company") today published its Bitcoin production and mining operations update for August 2025.


Bitcoin Mining Production and Mining Operations Update for August 2025

Metric

August 2025 1

July 2025 1

Number of Bitcoin produced

663.7

650.5

Average number of Bitcoin produced per day

21.41

20.99

Total number of Bitcoin held 2

5,193.4

4,529.7

Deployed hashrate

50 EH/s

50 EH/s

Average operating hashrate 3

43.74 EH/s

40.91 EH/s


1.Unaudited, estimated.

2.As of month-end.

3.Average over the month.

Note: Cango holds Bitcoin for the long term and does not currently intend to sell any of its Bitcoin holdings.


Paul Yu, CEO and Director of Cango, commented, "With our new 50 EH/s deployed capacity now fully operational since July, our average operating hashrate has increased by 6.9% month-over-month. We are also pleased to share that we mined 663.7 Bitcoins this month, propelling our Bitcoin treasury past the 5,000 milestone. This achievement powerfully validates our strategy and strengthens our foundation for sustainable growth. Meanwhile, we have continued ramping up our core mining operations through targeted initiatives to boost fleet efficiency. This includes diligent maintenance of our existing fleet to ensure consistent operations, selective upgrading of older miners to next-generation models, and our recent acquisition of a 50 MW Bitcoin mining facility in the US state of Georgia. Looking ahead, we see significant potential to further optimize our operating efficiency and capture emerging opportunities in the energy and HPC sectors."

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is primarily engaged in the Bitcoin mining business, with operations strategically deployed across North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa. The Company entered the crypto asset space in November 2024, driven by advancements in blockchain technology, the growing adoption of digital assets, and its commitment to diversifying its business portfolio. In parallel, Cango continues to operate an online international used car export business through AutoCango.com, making it easier for global customers to access high-quality vehicle inventory from China. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Juliet YE, Head of Communications
Cango Inc.
Email: ir@cangoonline.com

Christensen Advisory
Tel: +852 2117 0861
Email: cango@christensencomms.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2675436/5486546/CANG_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cango-inc-announces-august-2025-bitcoin-production-and-mining-operations-update-302543701.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
