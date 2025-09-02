Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
WKN: A3C9B4 | ISIN: SE0017130826
BPC INSTRUMENTS AB
02.09.25 | 12:51
BPC Instruments AB: BPC Instruments expands into the textile sector - receives order from a global materials company

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments AB (publ) is extending the industrial application of its BPC® Blue platform into the textiles & apparel sector, broadening the company's presence within sustainable materials testing. The initiative reflects a growing demand from global value chains to assess the biodegradability of fibers, coatings, adhesives and packaging materials with greater precision and reliability.

As part of this expansion, BPC has received an order of one BPC® Blue platform from a globally recognised German company known for its expertise in adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. The company will use BPC® Blue platform to strengthen its assessment of biodegradability in materials, supporting its sustainability objectives and regulatory compliance. The order is of strategic value for BPC.

BPC® Blue aerobic measures oxygen uptake as materials degrade under aerobic conditions. For manufacturers in textiles and apparel, this provides a faster and more reliable basis for evaluating material performance, qualifying sustainable alternatives, and ensuring compliance with both regulators and leading brands. By enabling decision-grade data early in the development process, BPC® Blue supports reduced operational risks and progress towards circularity and safer supply chains.

"Expanding the application of BPC® Blue into textiles and apparel, and through adoption by a global leader in adhesives and coatings, confirms the relevance of our technology. By giving manufacturers clarity and precision in material evaluation, BPC® Blue supports a faster shift towards sustainable and efficient value chains," says Dr. Jing Liu, CEO of BPC Instruments.

For more information, please contact:
Dr. Jing Liu, CEO
BPC Instruments AB
Tel: +46 (0) 46 16 39 51
E-mail: ir@bpcinstruments.com

About BPC Instruments AB

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision, but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirement for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' innovative products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to nearly 80 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage: www.bpcinstruments.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bpc-instruments-ab/r/bpc-instruments-expands-into-the-textile-sector---receives-order-from-a-global-materials-company,c4228255

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21129/4228255/3643363.pdf

Press release - BPC Blue

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bpc-instruments-expands-into-the-textile-sector--receives-order-from-a-global-materials-company-302543705.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
