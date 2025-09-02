The Chinese company said its new microinverter supports four independent MPPT inputs with DC input currents up to 18 A.Chinese inverter and energy storage system provider Sungrow has released a new microinverter last week at Intersolar South America 2025 in São Paulo, Brazil. Dubbed S2500S-L, the new product can take PV input ranging from 560 W to 720 W and convert it to an AC output of 2.5 kW. By connecting three units, it is possible to reach 7.5 kW. "It supports four independent MPPT inputs with DC input currents up to 18 A, ensuring seamless compatibility with a wide range of solar modules," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...