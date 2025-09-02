Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robotics, announces that CEO Andrew Kiguel will be a featured speaker at IFA Berlin taking place September 5-9 at Messe Berlin.

IFA Berlin attracts global technology leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from across the consumer electronics and home appliance industries. The event draws over 150,000 visitors from around the world, offering an unparalleled platform for thought leadership, product innovation, and networking at the highest level.

Andrew Kiguel will be speaking on September 7th, 2025, at 12:15 PM on the Dream Stage (Hall 25), sharing insights on the future of AI in robotics, human-robot interaction, and the role of humanoid robots in enhancing everyday life and business operations.

Additionally, Realbotix will be showcasing its robots and technology at booth H25-301, where attendees can meet the team, experience live demonstrations, and explore how Realbotix's robots combine advanced AI, modular hardware, and natural human interaction to redefine the future of robotics.

"IFA Berlin is the perfect stage to share how AI-powered humanoid robots are transforming the way humans interact with technology," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "We're excited to showcase what's next in robotics to a global audience of innovators and industry leaders."

Brands, businesses, and media interested in connecting with the team to learn more about the humanoid robots and to receive a demonstration can contact contact@realbotix.com.

About Realbotix

Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.

Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.

Realbotix.com: Product site

Realbotix.AI: Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok.

About IFA Berlin

IFA Berlin is one of the world's leading trade shows for consumer electronics and home appliances, attracting global brands, industry professionals, and tech enthusiasts. Held annually at Messe Berlin, IFA showcases the latest innovations, trends, and breakthroughs in technology, offering a platform for networking, product launches, and live demonstrations.

Learn more at www.ifa-berlin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250902434488/en/

Contacts:

Andrew Kiguel, CEO

Email: contact@realbotix.com

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications

Email: contact@realbotix.com

media@realbotix.com

sales@realbotix.com

Telephone: 647-578-7490