02.09.2025 13:16 Uhr
Gemini Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Space Station, Inc. ("Gemini"), a global crypto platform, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 16,666,667 shares of Class A common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In connection with the offering, Gemini and the selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,396,348 and 103,652 shares of Class A common stock, respectively, to cover over-allotments. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $17.00 and $19.00 per share of Class A common stock. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Gemini Logo

Gemini has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "GEMI."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as lead bookrunners. Morgan Stanley and Cantor are also acting as lead bookrunners. Evercore ISI, Mizuho, Truist Securities, Cohen & Company Capital Markets, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Needham & Company, and Rosenblatt are acting as bookrunners. Academy Securities, AmeriVet Securities, and Roberts & Ryan are acting as co-managers.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146).

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Gemini

Gemini is a global crypto platform founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in 2014. Gemini offers a wide range of crypto products and services for individuals and institutions in over 60 countries. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom.

Contact

Natalie Rix
Email: press@gemini.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2424302/5485831/Gemini_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gemini-announces-launch-of-initial-public-offering-302543718.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
