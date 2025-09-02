Moncton, New Brunswick and Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Soricimed Biopharma Inc. ("Soricimed"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision oncology drugs, today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Groaning PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). This strategic addition underscores Soricimed's commitment to advancing its TRPV6-targeting Radioligand Therapies (RLT) pipeline and driving long-term value for patients and stakeholders.

Dr. Groaning brings over 25 years of expertise in oncology and radiopharmaceutical development, with a distinguished track record spanning immunotherapy, chemotherapy, diagnostic innovation, and radioligand therapy. His leadership has been instrumental in the successful development and commercialization of novel cancer treatments.

Most recently, he served as Vice President, Global Program Leader at Fusion Pharmaceuticals/Astra Zeneca as the prostate cancer program thought leader and key advisor on radiopharmaceutical development. Prior to that, he played a pivotal role at Endocyte/Novartis in the design and execution of the VISION and PSMAfore clinical trials, which led to the regulatory approval of Pluvicto®, the first radioligand therapy for prostate cancer.

"Michael's appointment represents a significant milestone for Soricimed," said Paul Gunn, President of Soricimed Biopharma Inc. "His scientific acumen and operational leadership will be instrumental as we expand our precision oncology pipeline, advance clinical programs, and position the company for strategic partnerships and growth."

"Bringing Dr. Groaning on board reflects Soricimed's commitment to building a world-class leadership team," said Dr. Neil Fleshner, Executive Director. "His unparalleled expertise in radiopharmaceutical development and oncology drug innovation will be invaluable as we accelerate our TRPV6-targeted precision oncology programs and pursue new opportunities to bring transformative therapies to patients."

As CSO, Dr. Groaning will lead Soricimed's precision oncology drug research and development strategy, oversee preclinical and clinical programs-including its lead TRPV6-targeted RLT candidates-and support key initiatives aimed at maximizing shareholder value.

"I'm thrilled to join Soricimed at such a dynamic stage in its evolution," said Dr. Groaning. "The company's proprietary precision oncology program holds transformative potential for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. I look forward to driving innovation and helping unlock the full clinical and commercial impact of this technology."

Dr. Groaning holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the Colorado State University and A Master of Public Health in Epidemiology and Biostatistics from Tufts University School of Medicine. He has held senior leadership roles across several high-growth biotech and pharmaceutical firms.

His appointment comes at a pivotal time as Soricimed advances its Radioligand Therapy program, with lead candidate expected to complete Phase 0 clinical trials within the next 12-18 months. Dr. Groaning's deep experience and leadership in the development of Radioligand Therapies will be critical in guiding the company through key development milestones.

About Soricimed Biopharma Inc.

Soricimed Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of targeted cancer therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary peptide platform, Soricimed is advancing a portfolio of precision oncology drugs, including Radioligand Therapies, through Phase 0 clinical proof-of-concept studies. The company is also developing a suite of peptide-drug conjugates designed to deliver diverse anti-cancer payloads.

