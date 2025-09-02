Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF) ("Atlas Critical Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its Iron Quadrangle Project ("Project") expects to generate initial revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025. For expediency of revenue generation, mining via open-pit and processing of the extracted iron ore will be performed by an independent Brazilian iron ore company that owns a processing plant which will transform Atlas Critical Minerals' raw iron ore into high-quality sinter feed. The Company will receive revenues for its run-of-mine material and a percentage from the final sinter feed product. A photo of such iron ore processing plant is included in this release as Figure 1.

Figure 1 - Plant where Atlas Critical Minerals' iron ore will be processed.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6728/264677_51b1d424643fea0e_002full.jpg

Marc Fogassa, Chairman and CEO of Atlas Critical Minerals, commented, "We are extremely pleased with the developments in our iron ore business. Our model to receive rapid revenues from iron ore at a minimal cost is expected to generate immediate profitability for this segment. Soon we may be able to reinvest such cash flows into the accelerated development of our critical minerals portfolio."

The Project is located in the renowned "Iron Quadrangle" region in the State of Minas Gerais, one of the key iron ore districts in Brazil. In 2020, the Company acquired the mineral right where the Project is located. In 2021 and 2022, it carried out detailed geological exploration, including a drilling campaign covering approximately 10% of such mineral right, leading to the publication of an initial technical report summary in 2022 prepared in accordance with the U.S. guidelines present in Item 1300 of Regulation S-K. In May 2024, the Company received a 10-year operational license from the State of Minas Gerais, and in May 2025, it received the mining concession status from the Ministry of Mines and Energy. Currently, Atlas Critical Minerals' iron ore portfolio encompasses approximately 55,057 acres across 18 mineral rights in Brazil.

About Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation

Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF) controls a large portfolio of critical mineral rights in Brazil, encompassing over 218,000 hectares, and including projects in rare earths, titanium, and graphite - minerals essential for defense applications and electrification. The Company's Iron Quadrangle Project is expected to generate initial revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025. More information is available on the Company's website at www.atlascriticalminerals.com and in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Critical Minerals and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2025. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

