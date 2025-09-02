Klarna Group plc: Klarna Announces Launch of its Initial Public Offering

London, United Kingdom, September 2, 2025 - Klarna Group plc ("Klarna"), the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, announced today the launch of its initial public offering of 34,311,274 ordinary shares, of which 5,555,556 ordinary shares are offered by Klarna and 28,755,718 ordinary shares are offered by certain selling shareholders identified in the registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Registration Statement") related to the proposed offering. In connection with the offering, the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,146,691 ordinary shares to cover over-allotments. Klarna will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares by the selling shareholders. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $35 and $37 per ordinary share. Klarna has been approved to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KLAR."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering; BofA Securities, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, Societe Generale and UBS Investment Bank are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering; and BNP Paribas, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Nordea, Rothschild & Co, Wedbush Securities and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

The Registration Statement relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The proposed offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

About Klarna

Klarna is a technology company building the next-generation commerce network. Klarna has built one of the largest commerce networks in the world, measured by the number of consumers and merchants, serving approximately 111 million active Klarna consumers and approximately 790,000 merchants in 26 countries as of June 30, 2025, and facilitating $112 billion of gross merchandise volume in the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025.

Klarna's mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. Klarna helps people save time, money and reduce financial worry. Klarna's vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.