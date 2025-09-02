World-renowned experts and proprietary technology deliver fast, trusted determinations on handbags, watches, clothing, jewelry, sneakers, and more within 24 hours.

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Real Authentication , a global leader in luxury goods authentication, services over 170 designer brands across all major product categories, including handbags, watches, sneakers, shoes, eyewear, jewelry, clothing, scarves, hats, and even luxury home goods such as pillows, blankets, and glassware. They service the most prominent brands such as Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Chanel, Coach, Rolex, Gucci, and more.

Real Authentication Services Cover 170+ Designer Brands and All Major Product Categories

World-renowned experts and proprietary technology deliver fast, trusted determinations on handbags, watches, clothing, jewelry, sneakers, and more within 24 hours.

At a time when counterfeit luxury goods represent a global market valued as high as $4.5 trillion annually , Real Authentication has expanded its industry-leading services to cover these major brands and product categories to address the surge in consumer demand for trusted verification. Their mission is to provide individuals, dealers, and global brands with unparalleled confidence and peace of mind by leveraging their deep expertise, years of experience, and proprietary technology to deliver the most trusted and accurate luxury goods authentication service available.

"Luxury authentication is no longer a niche, it's a necessity. By expanding our coverage to over 170 brands across every category, we're making it possible for consumers and resellers to shop, sell, and invest in luxury goods with confidence, no matter what category of luxury goods they're investing in. Whether it's a Chanel flap bag, a Cartier bracelet, or a pair of Louis Vuitton sneakers, our team of experts ensures authenticity is never left to guesswork," stated Anastacia Black, Co-Founder of Real Authentication.

Unlike other authentication tools, each item submitted to Real Authentication is analyzed by a team of world-renowned experts, and run through the company's proprietary database to cross-check for discrepancies. They also offer an optional additional authenticator review add-on to bring an additional expert check to give the extra peace of mind some clients feel is needed when submitting items that are highly counterfeited, nuanced or differing opinions have been provided by other third party authentication service providers. Consumers and resellers can easily upload images via their mobile app or web browser to receive expert authentications in 24 hours or less.

"While the counterfeit luxury market is booming, consumers are paying the price. At Real Authentication, we've built a system that not only identifies fakes but gives peace of mind to everyone who values authenticity. By combining expertise with speed and accessibility, we're setting the gold standard for luxury authentication," said Jenna Padilla, Co-Founder of Real Authentication.

Consumers can learn more about Real Authentication's brand coverage and how to protect their luxury goods investments at realauthentication.com .

About Real Authentication: Real Authentication's mission is to provide individuals, dealers, and global brands with unparalleled confidence and peace of mind by leveraging our deep expertise and years of experience to deliver the most trusted and accurate luxury goods authentication service available. Learn more at realauthentication.com.

Disclaimer: Real Authentication is a 3rd party authentication service and is in no way affiliated with the brands it services.

