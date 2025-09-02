Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
ACCESS Newswire
02.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ablexis, LLC: Ablexis Announces Validation and Availability of AlivaMab Mouse-NGX

Launching the most advanced transgenic animal platform for human antibody drug discovery

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Ablexis, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing human antibody drug discovery through provision of its AlivaMab Mouse technology, today announced the launch of AlivaMab Mouse-NGX, a next-generation suite of advanced transgenic mice that expand both the number and human variable region diversity of antigen-specific antibodies while retaining their requisite drug-like properties.

"AlivaMab Mouse-NGX strains represent a major evolution of our platforms relative to earlier generations of AlivaMab Mouse, which already outperformed other transgenic models and have yielded at least 18 antibodies entered into clinical trials," said Larry Green, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ablexis. "Our validation tests confirm that AlivaMab Mouse-NGX strains produce up to six-times the number of antigen-specific antibodies while also exhibiting expansion of combinatorial and junctional diversity versus comparator platforms. AlivaMab Mouse-NGX strains set a new benchmark for success in B-cell- and NGS-based human antibody drug discovery," Dr. Green continued.

The AlivaMab Mouse platform is available for use in-house by Ablexis' licensees or exclusively for service provision through AlivaMab Biologics, including access on a license-free, milestone- and royalty-free basis.

About Ablexis, LLC

Ablexis, LLC creates and offers AlivaMab Mouse, a growing suite of unique, patented next generation transgenic mice, as a foundational platform for successful human antibody drug discovery and development. Dozens of companies, including 13 of the world's top 25 global pharmaceutical companies, public and private biotechnology companies, and other entities have licensed AlivaMab Mouse for their antibody drug discovery. Ablexis' sister company, AlivaMab Biologics provides an integrated antibody therapeutic discovery and engineering platform using the AlivaMab Mouse technologies. For more information, please contact us at info@ablexis.com.

###

Media Contact:

Maya Tanaka
mtanaka@ablexis.com

SOURCE: Ablexis, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/ablexis-announces-validation-and-availability-of-alivamabr-mouse-ngx-1066742

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
