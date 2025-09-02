Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.09.2025
ACCESS Newswire
02.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
AlivaMab Biologics, LLC: AlivaMab Biologics Announces Milestone- and Royalty-Free Access to AlivaMab Mouse for Human Antibody Drug Discovery Services

Uniting the best antibody drug discovery platforms in a fee-for-service structure

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / AlivaMab Biologics, LLC ("AMB"), a leader in the discovery and engineering of superior biologic drugs, today announced that the AlivaMab Mouse platform, a suite of transgenic mice for fully human antibody drug discovery, is now available on a license-, milestone- and royalty-free basis for partners engaging AMB for antibody drug discovery and engineering services.

"We are thrilled to offer the newest generations of AlivaMab Mouse, the most advanced platforms for human antibody drug discovery, to our partners free of any license or downstream economics," said Larry Green, Chief Executive Officer of AlivaMab Biologics. "We are passionate about applying our experience and know-how for scientifically driven and efficient antibody drug discovery and engineering for our partners. With AMB's ability to offer on a fee-for-service basis the AlivaMab Mouse-NGX strains for human IgH/IgL antibody drug discovery and the AlivaMab Mouse-SDX strains for human single domain antibody discovery, we deliver unmatched speed and value in the race to get best-in-class biologics drugs to market," Dr. Green continued.

About AlivaMab Biologics

With a well-established and growing record of success, AlivaMab Biologics offers fully integrated solutions for biologics drug discovery and engineering. AMB's fit-for-purpose workflows and modular capabilities enable the complete outsourcing of antibody drug discovery and engineering. Our capabilities include reagent generation and validation, sophisticated functional assay development and execution, advanced methodologies for deep immune repertoire recovery and interrogation, kinetic and epitope characterization, antibody engineering, full developability assessment, and production up to medium scale. Our partners also benefit from the team's experience and know-how in the discovery and development of biologics drugs across various modalities. AMB enables its partners to accelerate discovery with flexible engagement models - end-to-end or a la carte. We set our partners biologics programs on the fastest and most de-risked path to success through discovery and development.

For more information, please visit www.alivamab.com or email info@alivamab.com.

BD Contact:

Vidhyashankar Ramamurthy
vramamurthy@alivamab.com

Media Contact:

Maya Tanaka
mtanaka@alivamab.com

SOURCE: AlivaMab Biologics, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/alivamab-biologics-announces-milestone-and-royalty-free-access-to-alivamabr-mouse-for-1067337

