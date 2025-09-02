The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited: Western Announces New Chief Client Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (TSXV:WI) ("Western") is pleased to announce the appointment of Wayne Connelly as Chief Client Officer.

Mr. Connelly is a respected leader with over 30 years of experience in the Canadian commercial property and casualty insurance industry. Wayne's deep understanding of underwriting, distribution, and client relationship management provides a valuable strategic addition to Western's growing decentralized insurance platform.

Prior to joining Western, Mr. Connelly served as Head of Underwriting for the Western Region at Aviva Canada, where he played a key leadership role in driving profitable growth and aligning underwriting strategies with broker and customer needs. Before his tenure at Aviva, Wayne served as President of Federated Insurance Company of Canada, where he led the organization through significant modernization efforts while maintaining a strong team-based and client-focused culture.

As Chief Client Officer at Western, Mr. Connelly will lead additional growth of client and broker relationships within the decentralized framework of our holding company culture. Wayne's expertise and long-standing, trusted relationships will be additive and collaborative with leaders of our insurance businesses, starting with Fortress, keeping in mind that all operational decisions will always be made by our operating subsidiary leaders.

"Wayne's appointment is another pivotal addition to Western's leadership team as we continue to grow our breadth in the Canadian insurance landscape," said Paul Rivett, Chief Executive Officer of Western. "I have known Wayne for decades and trust his business development skills. His proven leadership, industry expertise, and strong broker relationships will be instrumental in advancing our client-first strategy and enhancing the experience and expected growth of our group insurance platform. It is also very helpful that he knows first-hand the power of a decentralized culture."

"I'm incredibly excited to join Western," said Wayne Connelly. "It is an honor to be part of such a growing, entrepreneurial and talented team of experienced professionals. I am truly grateful for the opportunity and energized by the journey ahead. Together, I believe we are going to continue building something remarkable over the long-term and I can't wait to get started!"

As part of Mr. Connelly's compensation, Western has agreed to grant 793,650 restricted share units (RSUs) priced at $0.63 per share.? Fifty percent of these RSUs will cliff vest after five years, with the balance cliff vesting after 10 years.? The grant of these RSUs is subject to approval by the TSXV. It is Western's expectation that the shares necessary to support these RSUs will be purchased in the open market and will not be issued from treasury.

