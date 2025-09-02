New To The Street: Avrio Acquires ethos to Deliver Secure Non-Custodial Wallet Crypto Trading and Rewards

NEW YORK, NY, LONDON, UK AND ABU DHABI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Avrio Worldwide Pbc (Avrio) announced the acquisition of ethos, a non-custodial wallet with over 35,000 wallet users and a rewards token.

ethos DeFi, the newly named entity, is 60% owned by Avrio and 40% owned by Zircon Holdings Ltd shareholders (former owners of ethos), with both firms "contributing" crypto technology and IP to the new "merged" entity.

The new Ethos DeFi partnership is pioneering several new and innovative products including Ethos Indexes - easy-to-use, thematic and balanced crypto asset portfolios indexes that will simplify diversified investing in digital assets for consumers and institutions alike.

Ethos DeFi's vision is committed to making crypto saving and investing as easy as conventional savings products and ETFs, in a non-custodial wallet, giving customers secure self-custodial access to crypto and digital assets.

US Security and Exchange Commission Chair Atkin's comments are supportive of non-custodial wallet DeFi operators, stating, "the right to have self-custody of one's private property is a core American value."

Avrio is a global financial services technology company and the owner of digital financial market infrastructure and data technology for both regulated and unregulated financial services across public, private, and digital markets.

The ethos DeFi transaction is well timed as new US crypto laws are now passed, crypto treasury plays are surging, crypto firm IPOs are significantly outperforming market expectations, and tokenized real-world assets like stocks and property are starting to take off with investors.

Adam Lavine, ethos co-founder, said, "The partnership with Avrio accelerates the vision of ethos to offer crypto products and services that are easy for consumers to use through a secure non-custodial wallet. We have a number of new and exciting products on the roadmap including learn to earn, crypto indexes, social trading, and AI enabled portfolio optimization, all underpinned by a rewards token.

Lawrence Wintermeyer, CEO of Avrio said, "We are excited about the ethos DeFi partnership and the opportunity to transform the customer's crypto journey from beginner to experienced user, with a secure self-custody wallet. Stablecoins, crypto and digital assets are proving popular in retail markets and it is those firms that make this often seemingly complex journey easier to make for consumers that will win."

About AVRIO Worldwide PBC

AVRIO is a registered market infrastructure provider with a full technology stack.

Avrio is the parent company of Arkonis Capital LLC, the operator of a US broker dealer (BD) for transacting equities and debt, with an Alternative Trading System (ATS) and institutional grade full technology stack for private markets and alternatives, known as AvrioT.

Avrio technology includes:

a qualified matching services (QMS), and quotation bureau (QB), and a transfer agent (TA) for transacting in unregistered securities and private markets, and alternatives

and order management (OMS), exchange management (EMS), portfolio management (PMS) and client management (CMS) for transacting in registered securities, ETFs, and funds in public markets

a digital token and investment fund management platform for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

This technology allows clients and partners to create, manage, and trade any public, private and digital product on a global platform, and is blockchain agnostic.

This enables clients to capture and scale market opportunities while creating standardization and best practices designed to prevent fraud, protect investors, and comply with know-your-customer and anti-money laundering compliance laws.

Arkonis Capital LLC is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

https://avriotech.io

