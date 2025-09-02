Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Notification of a manager's transaction.



02-Sep-2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Pursuant to the European Union regulation on market abuse, which requires that persons discharging managerial responsibilities within an issuer as well as persons closely associated with them shall notify the issuer of certain transactions, and the issuer shall in turn disclose the information received, Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the "Company") announces the following: On 1 September 2025, the Company has been notified that on 29 August 2025 Reinet Investment Advisors Limited disposed, as a result of the exercise of a share appreciation rights scheme, 12,658 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of EUR 26.1811 per ordinary share. The transaction was executed outside a trading venue. Reinet Investment Advisors Limited is the investment advisor of Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. and a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities within the Company. Prior to the disposal, which is the subject of this notification, it held 378,408 ordinary shares of the Company, which it had acquired to hedge share appreciation rights and related awards to key executives and employees. On 1 September 2025, the Company has been notified that Ms Diane Longden a director of Reinet Fund Manager S.A., the general partner of Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., and chief financial officer of Reinet Investments Manager S.A., the general partner of the Company, acquired 5,029 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of EUR 26.1811 per share on 29 August 2025. The acquisition resulted from an entitlement under a share appreciation rights scheme and related awards to key executives. The transaction was executed outside a trading venue. Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A. Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('Reinet Fund'), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Company and Reinet Fund together with Reinet Fund's subsidiaries are referred to as 'Reinet'. Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53, email: info@reinet.com , www.reinet.com

End of Inside Information