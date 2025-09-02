A paper by King's College London scientists suggests that space-based solar panels (SBSP) could cut Europe's land-based renewable energy needs by up to 80%, including reducing battery energy storage usage by more than 70%. The authors are now in contact with leading companies such as Space Solar.A group of scientists from King's College London analyzed the potential of SBSP using designs based on NASA's cost and performance projections for 2050. Their analysis used a near-baseload, low technology readiness level (TRL) design incorporating mirror-like reflectors, or heliostats, which direct ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...