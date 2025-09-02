Slate Asset Management ("Slate" or "the Firm"), a global investor and manager focused on essential real estate and infrastructure assets, today announced that it has appointed Neil Kaufman as Chief Administrative Officer ("CAO"), based in the Firm's New York office.

In this role, Mr. Kaufman will report directly to the Firm's Co-Founding Partners, Blair Welch and Brady Welch, with responsibility for overseeing Slate's global human resources function, organizational development, and operational and administrative systems and procedures. His mandate will include talent management and acquisition initiatives, corporate structuring and governance, business planning and staffing, and the design and implementation of new administrative systems and processes to strengthen the Firm's global operating platform.

"We are delighted to welcome Neil to Slate in this very critical leadership role," said Blair Welch, Co-Founding Partner at Slate. "He is an accomplished leader who brings over 25 years of institutional-caliber experience in human capital management, administrative systems oversight, and risk management to our senior leadership team."

Brady Welch, Co-Founding Partner at Slate, added: "As we continue to expand our global platform and scale our organizational capabilities, Neil's expertise will be invaluable across various key functions, helping to ensure our team is adequately supported and resourced, positioning us competitively in the marketplace, and maintaining our consistently high standards of efficiency and excellence in our global operations."

Prior to joining Slate, Mr. Kaufman served as Global Director of Human Resources and Assistant General Counsel at Soros Fund Management, where he led all aspects of the firm's human resources function and managed a diversified slate of employment-related legal matters. Previously, Mr. Kaufman spent nearly 15 years at Goldman Sachs, most recently as the Head of the Legal and Regulatory, and Human Capital Management practice areas within the Prime Services Hedge Fund Consulting team. In this role, he partnered with emerging hedge fund managers to build and scale their business infrastructures, structure strategic partnerships, manage employees, structure and benchmark compensation, and construct benefits plans. Mr. Kaufman started his career as a Litigation Associate at Kaye Scholer LLP, where he counseled clients on various commercial and employment matters.

"Over the past 20 years, Slate has established itself as a dynamic and sophisticated institutional investment manager with a reputation for innovation, creativity, and excellence," said Mr. Kaufman. "I'm so pleased to be joining this exceptional team of professionals and look forward to working closely with Slate's senior management and various functional teams to continue building on the firm's human resources, administrative, and operational capabilities."

Mr. Kaufman received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Indiana University and his Juris Doctor with High Honors from The George Washington University School of Law, where he was a member of the George Washington Law Review. He is a licensed attorney in the State of New York and has previously served both the federal and state court systems in New York State.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment platform. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners. Slate's platform focuses on four areas of real assets, including real estate equity, real estate credit, real estate securities, and infrastructure. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more, and follow Slate Asset Management on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250902131354/en/

Contacts:

Media

Slate Asset Management

Karolina Kmiecik

karolina@slateam.com