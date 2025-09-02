Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) will host its 2025 annual Investor Day on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 from 8:00 am ET to 11:00 am ET. Investors can access the virtual, live video event from Cimpress' investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com. The event will feature presentations from executives across Cimpress and its businesses highlighting the company's progress against our strategic goals and financial priorities, as well as panel discussions covering topics including elevated products and manufacturing and supply chain excellence, design enablement, and technology and AI.

Investors are encouraged to pre-submit questions for the panel discussions and Q&A portion of the event by emailing ir@cimpress.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask live questions via chat during the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event concludes at ir.cimpress.com/news-and-events/events.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) helps millions of businesses build brands, stand out, and grow via custom print and promotional products. Founded in 1995, Cimpress is the global leader in web-to-print mass customization, delivering high-quality, affordable custom products quickly and conveniently-even in low quantities. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, druck.at, Drukwerkdeal, easyflyer, Exaprint, National Pen, Packstyle, Pixartprinting, Printi, Tradeprint, VistaPrint and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

