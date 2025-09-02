StorPool Storage, leaders in primary data storage solutions, today announced that they are co-sponsoring the Autumn 2025 edition of the CloudStack European User Group (CSEUG) September 18 at Events No. 6 in London. As part of the event, StorPool representatives who have worked on designing and deploying many CloudStack clouds will share their knowledge and experience with the Apache CloudStack community in a speaking session.

Designed for cloud architects, developers, operators and IT leaders, the CSEUG event brings together the European CloudStack community for a full day of technical discussions, knowledge exchange and networking. Attendees can expect insights into real-world CloudStack use cases, community developments and best practices in open-source cloud infrastructure.

At CSEUG StorPool will provide their industry-leading insights in this session:

Design and Build a Tier 1 Infrastructure for Your CloudStack Cloud, whichdiscusses how to build infrastructure that makes it easy to offer and meet service level agreements (SLAs) for uptime, performance, scalability and disaster recovery. The presentation highlights a best strategy approach to gaining a competitive edge in providing cloud services while simplifying operations, automating daily workflows and reducing staff bottlenecks.

"The Apache CloudStack project has experienced significant growth in both interest and adoption over the past eighteen months. The ongoing shift toward open-source solutions enables organizations to strengthen their long-term reliability and maintain strategic independence. Cloud service providers, enterprises, and organizations pursuing automation are increasingly seeking platforms that deliver simplicity and stability over time and CloudStack fulfills these requirements," stated Giles Sirett, CEO ShapeBlue Chairman, CloudStack European User Group. "Participation in the user group offers an excellent opportunity to advance your journey in reliable open-source cloud orchestration by gaining insights from experienced practitioners and engaging with the wider community.

"The opportunity to give back to the Apache CloudStack community through sponsoring this CSEUG event and in sharing real-world experiences that can help improve the outcome of users' open-source projects was one we could not turn down," said Boyan Ivanov, CEO of StorPool Storage. "StorPool's deep integration with Apache CloudStack enables highly automated cloud services that deliver the application performance and reliability needed while optimizing the architecture and cost of both private and public cloud deployments. We look forward to sharing our blueprint for aiding in the design and deployment of cloud infrastructures with Apache CloudStack and StorPool Storage with all the event attendees."

StorPool Storage is designed for workloads that demand utmost reliability and low latency. It enables deploying high-performance, linearly scalable primary storage systems on industry standard hardware to serve large-scale clouds' data storage and data management needs. With StorPool, businesses streamline their IT operations by connecting a single storage system to all their cloud platforms while benefiting from its utterly hands-off approach to storage infrastructure. The StorPool team designs, deploys, tunes, monitors and maintains each storage system so that end-users experience fast and reliable services while its customers' tech teams dedicate their time to projects that aim to grow their business.

CSEUG Autumn 2025, sponsored by ShapeBlue and StorPool, is a 1-day get-together for the European CloudStack community, open-source cloud builders and people interested in open-source cloud technology. For more information or to register for the event, interested parties can visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cloudstack-european-user-group-the-open-source-cloud-day-tickets-1366848914899?aff=oddtdtcreator

About StorPool Storage

StorPool Storage is a primary data storage platform designed for modern, large-scale cloud infrastructure. The platform delivers the speed, agility, scalability, and price/performance required by modern applications and business demands. StorPool customers are IT service providers building public, private and hybrid clouds Managed Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises and SaaS vendors. The StorPool Storage platform is a Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) offering, with a bring your own server model. It combines software, plus a fully managed data storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable storage systems. Learn more about StorPool Storage and how we accelerate the world by storing data more productively!

