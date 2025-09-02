Anzeige
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 14:06 Uhr
Glasswall Appoints Phyllis Baker as Senior Vice President to Support US Public Sector Growth Supporting the Company's Expansion Across Key US Federal and Civilian Markets

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glasswall, an industry-leading provider of intelligent zero-trust file protection solutions in both the business-to-government (B2G) and business-to-business (B2B) sectors, today announced the appointment of Phyllis Baker as Senior Vice President. A widely respected cybersecurity executive and former consultant to multiple US government and military agencies, Baker brings decades of experience driving transformation across the defense and government markets.

Phyllis Baker, Senior Vice President, Glasswall

Her appointment is a significant milestone in Glasswall's expansion across these sectors, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering trusted, mission-focused file protection solutions in the most demanding environments.

Prior to joining Glasswall, Baker served as Senior Client Executive at Verizon, where she led digital modernization programs for Department of Energy sector clients, aligning cutting-edge technologies to federal mission outcomes. Previously, she spent 16 years at Honeywell, where she engaged in consulting and professional services for public sector civilian and Department of Defense (DoD) entities, focusing on mission-critical solutions for energy, security, compliance, sustainability, and operational efficiency.

"Phyllis brings an extremely impressive background in guiding government organizations through transformative technology-led programmes," said Danny Lopez, CEO at Glasswall. "As we continue to expand across federal and military markets, her leadership will broaden our ability to safeguard mission-critical data in these key sectors"

"I've spent my career helping government agencies tackle complex challenges and implement technologies that make a measurable difference," said Baker. "Glasswall's proactive approach to zero-trust file protection offers a smarter, more secure way forward, and I'm excited to help bring that value to customers across the US."

About Glasswall

Glasswall is a cybersecurity company that protects government agencies and commercial organizations from malicious files with its Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology. Unlike traditional detection-based methods, Glasswall employs a zero-trust approach, which removes malware's ability to exist in files altogether. Glasswall's CDR technology is mandated for use as a file filter in Cross Domain Solutions by the NSA and is trusted by the world's most sophisticated security establishments. To learn more about Glasswall, visit www.glasswall.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761090/Phyllis_Baker.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/glasswall-appoints-phyllis-baker-as-senior-vice-president-to-support-us-public-sector-growth-supporting-the-companys-expansion-across-key-us-federal-and-civilian-markets-302542458.html

