COCA Unveils COCA 2.0: A Stablecoin Banking App Designed for Real-World Use

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA, the self-custodial banking app powered by stablecoins and used by over 1 million people worldwide, today announced the launch of COCA 2.0, a major platform upgrade that redefines how stablecoins can be used in everyday life.

COCA 2.0 is a response to a widespread industry problem: most stablecoins remain trapped on exchanges or in wallets, unused, with limited access to real-world spending or financial tools. The new release empowers users to spend, grow, and earn with crypto-securely and independently-using a modern, intuitive app and a globally accepted Visa card.

"We saw that people weren't just holding crypto anymore-they wanted to live on it," said Vasili Palau, COCA's CEO. "With COCA 2.0, we're unlocking real utility: not just storage, but spending, rewards, and financial growth-all without compromising on user control."

A New Standard in Crypto Utility and Self-Custody

Unlike custodial platforms, COCA remains fully non-custodial-users retain full ownership of their digital assets. Wallets are protected by advanced MPC cryptography and biometric recovery, eliminating the need for centralized custodians or recovery keys.

Key features of COCA 2.0 include:

Spend stablecoins anywhere Visa is accepted -over 50 million merchants worldwide, online or in-store

-over 50 million merchants worldwide, online or in-store Up to 8% cashback on everyday purchases

on everyday purchases 50% cashback on Netflix, ChatGPT, Amazon Prime, and Spotify

on Netflix, ChatGPT, Amazon Prime, and Spotify Up to 50% off hotel bookings through COCA Travel

through COCA Travel 6% APY on idle stablecoin balance



Zero fee cross-chain swaps across 15+ blockchains , with smart routing for best rates

, with smart routing for best rates Instant buying, swapping, sending, and receiving of crypto

of crypto Availability in 7 languages: English, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, and French (with more to come)

All of this is delivered via a completely redesigned interface-available on iOS and Android-offering a banking-grade user experience built specifically for digital assets.

Solving the Real Problem in Crypto Finance

According to COCA's research, over 70% of stablecoins remain unused, locked away on exchanges or wallets with no practical tools for payment or value growth. COCA 2.0 addresses this gap with a comprehensive suite of features that turn stablecoins into a usable financial toolset:

No third parties, no custodians -users remain in full control of their assets

-users remain in full control of their assets Instant access to funds for payments, travel, and staking

for payments, travel, and staking Bank-like simplicity with crypto-native flexibility

with crypto-native flexibility Zero reliance on traditional banks



"COCA 2.0 isn't just an update-it's a blueprint for how crypto should work in the real world," said Max Holub, Head of Product. "We've rebuilt the platform from the ground up around how people actually use crypto today-for living, not just holding."

About COCA

COCA is a next-generation banking app powered by stablecoins, helping over 1 million people worldwide spend, grow, and earn with crypto-securely, effortlessly, and without a bank. At its core is a non-custodial wallet powered by advanced MPC cryptography and biometric recovery, ensuring users retain full control of their digital assets. With COCA, users can spend stablecoins anywhere Visa is accepted, withdraw cash globally, and access zero-fee cross-chain swaps across 15+ blockchains. The app offers up to 8% cashback in USDC on purchases, 50% cashback on subscriptions such as Netflix, Spotify, ChatGPT, and Amazon Prime, and up to 50% off global hotel bookings through COCA Travel. Users also earn 6% APY on idle stablecoin balances with no lockups or staking required. The ecosystem is powered by the $COCA token, which drives rewards, referrals, and perks, and is listed on Uniswap, MEXC, and BitMart. Backed by industry leaders including Stellar and FunFair, COCA is on a mission to make crypto simple, rewarding, and usable in everyday life.

