Lakeside Software LLC: Lakeside Software Accelerates Growth and Innovation with Three Executive Appointments

Leadership additions underscore the increasing importance of digital employee experience in driving enterprise success

BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2025, the industry-leading digital employee experience company, today announced the appointment of three seasoned executives to its leadership team: Oli Giordimaina as Chief Product Officer, Brian Curran as Chief Financial Officer, and Tal Klein as Chief Marketing Officer. These strategic appointments boost Lakeside's mission to scale innovation globally, while reinforcing its unique focus on digital employee experience - a business-critical capability in today's digital workplace. With real-time IT environment insights, organizations can align technology decisions with strategic priorities, accelerating innovation and building agile systems that transform IT into a competitive business capability.

"Brian, Tal, and Oli each bring deep expertise and proven track records in scaling technology companies," said Mike Schumacher, CEO of Lakeside Software. "Their leadership and experience will drive innovation, strengthen customer outcomes, and continue pushing the boundaries of proactive IT."

Oli Giordimaina, Chief Product Officer : Giordimaina brings more than 15 years of leadership across leading end-user computing vendors. He most recently shaped product strategy and innovation at TeamViewer and 1E, including developing market-leading DEX offerings for enterprise and SMB customers. At Lakeside, Giordimaina will drive product strategy and innovation to scale DEX solutions for enterprise impact.

Brian Curran, Chief Financial Officer : Curran brings more than 20 years of financial and operational leadership experience in the technology sector, having driven growth and transformation at Beep, Virtustream, and Netcracker. At Lakeside, Curran will oversee global finance and operations, supporting scalable growth and strategic investments.

Tal Klein, Chief Marketing Officer: Klein returns to Lakeside after previously serving as CMO from 2015 to 2019. He most recently led marketing at the VeloCloud division of Broadcom, driving global brand growth and strategies for AI networking and edge connectivity solutions. Klein will lead global marketing and brand strategy, driving awareness and adoption of Lakeside's DEX solutions.



These executive appointments follow the recent addition of Daniel Salinas as Chief Operating Officer , further enhancing Lakeside's go-to-market execution and customer focus.

Lakeside Software is ushering in a new era of proactive IT with SysTrack, the industry's most powerful AI-driven Digital Employee Experience.