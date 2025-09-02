Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group Confirms Qubitera Holdings Seeks to Launch Its Quantum Blockchain in Q4 2025

Accelerating Release of YAHBEE Wallet, YAHIVE Affiliate Network, YAHBEE NFTs, and Quantum Personal Security Vault for Health and Financial Records.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAGI), a diversified holding company, today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Qubitera Holdings, Inc., seeks to officially launch its Quantum Blockchain in Q4 2025, anchoring the rollout of its flagship YAHBEE Wallet, Exchange, YAHIVE Affiliate Network, and YAHBEE NFTs with functional benefits.

Alongside these launches, the Company also confirmed the accelerated timeline for the Quantum Personal Security Vault (QSPV) - a secure, private digital layer for storing and controlling financial records, vital documents, and personal health data.

This milestone signals that Qubitera's roadmap is not only on track but advancing ahead of schedule, with core infrastructure now in place to support real-world commerce, security, and compliance at global scale.

"We are delivering not just features, but an ecosystem of trust, speed, and interoperability," said Jay Archer, President of Qubitera Holdings, Inc. "By launching YAHBEE on our Quantum Blockchain, expanding YAHIVE's affiliate-driven economy, and introducing functional NFTs, we're creating the rails for how money, records, and identity will move securely in the post-quantum era. The early release of our Security Personal Vault underscores our commitment to listening to our users and delivering ahead of demand."

What's Anticipated to Launch in Q4 2025

Main YAHBEE Wallet on Quantum Blockchain - Cross-chain storage, real-time FIAT + YBEE payouts, and public app download.

YAHBEE NFTs with Functional Benefits - Utility-driven tokens that unlock affiliate boosts, merchant perks, wallet upgrades, governance influence, and access to the Quantum Vault.

YAHIVE Affiliate Network - Multi-tier referral engine with real-time dashboards, smart ad campaigns, and loyalty staking multipliers.

Merchant Portal & Dashboard - Tools for product uploads, affiliate customization, and performance tracking.

Token Staking Module - YBEE staking for governance, reward boosts, and long-term value capture.

Roadmap Update: Quantum Security Personal Vault

The Quantum Security Personal Vault (QSPV) - initially scheduled for 2026 - will now begin beta testing as early as December 2025. Built for individuals, enterprises, and healthcare providers, QSPV offers:

Localized private key generation

Non-custodial storage for financial and health records

Layered multi-sig authorization for power users

Opt-in pseudonymity and zero-knowledge features for privacy

The Vault reflects the Company's strategy to merge decentralized finance, healthcare innovation, and personal sovereignty into one interoperable ecosystem.

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAGI) is a diversified holding company focused on building high-impact businesses at the intersection of finance, health, and digital innovation. Through subsidiaries like Qubitera Holdings, the Company is advancing blockchain infrastructure, Web3 consumer apps, wellness solutions, and next-generation e-commerce platforms.

Qubitera Holdings is spearheading the development of the Quantum Blockchain and its flagship application, YAHBEE Wallet, alongside the YAHIVE Affiliate Network, YAHBEE NFTs, and Quantum Personal Security Vault - building a multi-vertical ecosystem that bridges Web3 trust with mainstream utility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding future financial performance, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

