Approvals mark a major milestone and bring the most advanced image quality to date to Swoop® system users in European markets

Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR), the groundbreaking health technology company that has redefined brain imaging with the first FDA-cleared AI-powered portable MRI system for the brain-the Swoop® system-today announced it has received CE Marking and UK Conformity Assessment (UKCA) approval for its Optive AI software. These approvals, which closely follow the US FDA clearance, deliver a substantial leap in image quality for the Swoop® portable MRI system and expand international access to the latest Hyperfine AI-powered imaging software. Together, they mark a pivotal step in the company's ongoing commercial expansion across international markets.

Optive AI software enhances each stage of the imaging process-from noise cancellation and image acquisition to reconstruction and post-processing. The result is brain images with greater clarity, uniformity, and sharper anatomical detail. The software is fully compatible with first-generation Swoop® systems and requires no hardware modifications, enabling current users to benefit from the dramatic AI-driven image quality enhancements.

"In L'Aquila, over the last few months, we have been leading a project with two other Italian centers to use the Swoop system for stroke triage. The new Optive AI software, with the latest AI from Hyperfine, provides a very significant upgrade in image quality and opens additional opportunities to deploy the Swoop® system clinically for easier and more efficient access to MRI in healthcare systems," said Professor Simona Sacco, Head of Neurology at the University of L'Aquila.

Multiple sites across European markets are already using the Swoop® system to support patient care in pediatric, critical care, stroke, and neurodegenerative settings. Hyperfine will begin deploying Optive AI software to current Swoop® system users in the European Economic Area (EEA) and UK in the fourth quarter of 2025, with local language support available at launch.

"Our research with the Swoop® system thus far aims to develop a more accessible approach to dementia assessment. Furthermore, we are planning to deploy the portable scanner to improve efficiency and reach of MRI in Kent. The introduction of Optive AI software provides a dramatic improvement in image quality, and we are excited about the opportunities for portable brain MRI with the Swoop® system across the UK," added Dr. Joanne Rodda, consultant psychiatrist and researcher at Kent and Medway NHS Trust and Social Care Partnership Trust.

"Optive AI software delivers a substantial improvement in image quality, which improves diagnostic confidence and enables broader use in a variety of clinical settings. We are excited to bring these advancements to clinicians and patients in the EEA and UK to drive global adoption of our Swoop® system," said Maria Sainz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyperfine, Inc. "These approvals underscore our commitment to operational excellence and global expansion, and achieving them so quickly after our US FDA clearance is a testament to the strength of our regulatory and product teams."

About the Swoop® Portable MRI Systems

The Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® Systems are U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared for brain imaging of patients of all ages. They are portable, ultra-low-field magnetic resonance imaging devices for producing images that display the internal structure of the head where full diagnostic examination is not clinically practical. When interpreted by a trained physician, these images provide information that can be useful in determining a diagnosis.

About Hyperfine, Inc.

Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR) is the groundbreaking health technology company that has redefined brain imaging with the Swoop® system-the first FDA-cleared, portable, ultra-low-field, magnetic resonance brain imaging system capable of providing imaging at multiple points of professional care. The mission of Hyperfine, Inc. is to revolutionize patient care globally through transformational, accessible, clinically relevant diagnostic imaging. Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in a technology-based incubator called 4Catalyzer, Hyperfine, Inc. scientists, engineers, and physicists developed the Swoop® system out of a passion for redefining brain imaging methodology and how clinicians can apply accessible diagnostic imaging to patient care. For more information, visit HyperfineMRI.com.

The Hyperfine logo, Swoop, and Portable MR Imaging are registered trademarks of Hyperfine, Inc. The Swoop logo, Optive AI logo, and Optive AI are trademarks of Hyperfine, Inc.

