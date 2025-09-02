Anzeige
02.09.2025 14:18 Uhr
Archway Publishing: New Self-Help Guide Explores Personal Excellence and Vision Fulfillment

Author outlines a framework for individuals to realize their visions through purpose, preparedness, and making what the author calls "the excellent choice"

ZURICH, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book by a longtime development coach is a guide to achieving personal and professional success through a focus on purpose, preparedness, and positive initiative. Drawing on the author's extensive coaching experience, it provides readers with strategies for developing an empowered mindset and realizing their ambitions.

-The

In "The Excellent Choice," author Cotton Bain shares his philosophy on the idea that excellence is a conscious choice, not a given. He outlines a framework for cultivating an "energetic toolbox" of skills and traits, emphasizing the importance of authenticity, self-accountability, and managing external influences.

"Success is found in the synchronicity of one's ambition, thoughts, and actions," said Bain. "Every positive vision is an opportunity for the curious and ambitious mind to expand and to evolve."

Bain is a development coach based in Switzerland, with over 20 years of experience helping individuals and groups achieve success and fulfillment. Bain's work assists clients develop a synergy between their goals and their thoughts, actions, and habits. He also emphasizes the importance of a goal-oriented mindset and purposeful initiative to overcome challenges and evolve.

"Every positive vision is an opportunity for the curious and ambitious mind to expand and to evolve," said Bain.

"The Excellent Choice"
By Cotton Bain
ISBN: 9781665776837 (softcover); 9781665776820 (hardcover); 9781665776813 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author
Cotton Bain is a development coach based in Switzerland, with over 20 years of experience. He has provided support to a diverse range of clients, including sports personalities, entrepreneurs, and established and upcoming enterprises. To learn more, please visit www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/865655-the-excellent-choice.

General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE - Phoenix
Ziggy Goldfarb
zgoldfarb@lavidge.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759566/Archway_Publishing.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-self-help-guide-explores-personal-excellence-and-vision-fulfillment-302541573.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
